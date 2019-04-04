Friday's Live After Five concert has been moved indoors to the Raising Cane's River Center due to projected bad weather.
Country act The Chase Tyler Band will still perform, beginning at 5 p.m., in the River Center's ballroom area. Food and drink vendors will be at the event, and a GymFit Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids will be set up.
The concert will take place 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Lawn chairs are allowed.
This is the first in Live After Five's spring series. Organized by the Downtown Business Association, the free concerts normally take place on the Crest Stage at City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Blues rocker Chris LeBlanc is scheduled to play April 12.
For more information, visit liveafterfive.downtownbr.org.