Some things can’t be believed until experienced.
Since I grew up in Mississippi and have spent the past 18 years in Louisiana, I thought I was prepared for the heat of the equator in July.
I was wrong. I had to be there to believe it.
My daughter Piper and I spent three weeks in various parts of Asia last summer. While we were there, the moments of feeling cool and refreshed were minimal — and they all had something rather unexpected (and yet also familiar) in common.
Drink stands dotted Singapore’s open-air markets. Many of the stands had industrial-strength grinders that would “juice” whatever fruit was thrown down the shoot. After the fruit was juiced, the purveyor would then put in a few stalks of sugar cane. Liquid gold sugar cane juice would then flow into the drink. The combination was beyond what I am capable of describing. Two simple ingredients far surpassed the local modern means of cooling.
As I would sit and savor the sips of that amazing combination of lime juice and sugar cane juice, I could not help but wonder why, with all the sugar cane growing in Louisiana, someone wasn’t running a similar drink stand? I mentioned my thoughts to several friends, One of them said, “I don’t know, but I do know someone who runs a sugar cane mill. Would you like to see if we could tour it and find out the answer?”
In my book, there is only one acceptable answer to a question like that. Plus, I love connecting the dots between two worlds — and this field trip seemed like the perfect way to do just that.
Arranging the tour actually took a while. We ended up going in mid-December out to St. Martin Parish to the Louisiana Sugar Cane Cooperative — called LaSUCA for short. Neil Melancon was our guide extraordinaire. He has worked there for seven years and is the human resources and warehouse manager.
Much like the heat of the equator, I was unable to imagine the scope of the operation until I saw it in person. All in all, our one-hour walking tour was one of the most interesting hours of my life — a feast for all of the senses. We started with the trucks arriving and then walked through the mill following the sugar cane’s path.
The giant, slow-moving brightly colored gears cranking the sugar cane through the meal were beautiful, oozing what was surely a sticky goo. The whole place was full of sounds — from the rumbling trucks to the enormous conveyor belts carrying cane into the mill, to the incredible roaring furnaces, integral to the transition from cane to sugar. The whole place smelled like toasted caramel.
Near the end of the tour, by the series of centrifugal force machines that were spinning furiously, Melancon used a paper cup to scoop up some of the light brown sparkling crystals for us to taste. As one might expect, it tasted scrumptious, but with a flavor beyond plain sugar. LaSuCa’s end product is shipped to another Louisiana plant to be processed into the sugar sold in stores, but I loved the flavor of these little light brown crystals. They were warm and beautiful and tasted better than any sugar I’ve ever tasted before. Much like my experience in Singapore, no one could have explained that sensory feast to me. I had to be there.
Last year at LaSuCA, Melancon explained that they processed 345 million tons of sugar. Melancon said the industry has changed a lot since his dad farmed.
“When I graduated from high school in 1980, there were 75 sugar cane mills in the state,” he said. “Today there are 14.”
This year, LaSuCa started grinding Sept. 17 and finished Dec. 31. Melancon and many others worked every single day with no days off during that span.
“Grinding is just grinding,” Melancon said of the months he and the rest of the LaSuCa team worked day after day.
I told him about my experience of drinking the refreshing combination of lime juice and sugar cane in Singapore — and explained my dream of doing the Louisiana version, substituting fresh-squeezed Louisiana lemons. Melancon wasn’t certain that the sugar cane here would work. I assured him I would be on standby to try if he found a chance to try it.
I’m still looking for an answer for my original question. However, as happens so often when curiosity leads, asking the question and saying yes to the possibilities that followed led to so much more than I could have imagined.