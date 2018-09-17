UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier saw a high level of quarterback play from Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald over the weekend, and he said that was a huge factor in his team’s 56-10 road loss to the Bulldogs.
Napier also said that his quarterback played pretty well despite the lopsided score, and Andre Nunez’s numbers bear that out.
The senior connected on 21 of 29 passes for 224 yards and one score, connecting with Ja’Marcus Bradley for their third touchdown hookup of the season. Those stats, coupled with his standout game in the opening win over Grambling, has Nunez ranked second among all FBS quarterbacks in completion percentage.
But a few key plays marred that performance, and Napier shared the responsibility for those.
“In my opinion, when the quarterback doesn’t play well, I have to look myself in the mirror because I coach the guy every day,” he said. “Outside of a handful of plays, the quarterback played pretty good. He’d like to have six or eight plays back.”
Two of those were fourth-down incompletions in the first half that ended drives and helped the Bulldogs run off seven straight touchdown-scoring possessions, something the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) couldn’t match on either side of the ball.
“Those two plays, those are both things I can fix with work on my footwork and repping that in practice,” said Nunez, who completed his first eight passes against the Bulldogs and led the Cajuns to a game-opening field goal. “As an offense, we didn’t put up the points we know we can put up, so it’s definitely a gut check knowing we have to get back to the basics.”
Nunez completed 19 of his final 20 passes in the opening 49-17 win over Grambling, meaning that he had a two-game stretch where he completed 27 of 28 throws. His 78.4 completion mark (40-of-51) trails only Georgia’s Jake Fromm (80.4, 37-of-46) going into Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina.
“I don’t really pay attention to the numbers,” Nunez said, “but when you stay within the system that’s the rewards of it. We’re past Grambling, but we had some positives at Mississippi State too as an offense. We moved the ball pretty well and just couldn’t finish the drives like we wanted to.”
The Bulldogs had no such issues. Mississippi State converted seven of eight third-down situations in the first half, the only miscue coming on third-and-goal at the 1 before scoring one play later. The most disturbing part of that for the Cajuns: on all seven third-down conversions, the Bulldogs picked up double-digit yardage, getting 156 yards on those seven plays alone.
“You look at our defense in the first half, on first and second down, we played pretty good football,” Napier said. “Our issues were about getting off the field on third down, in particular third and 11, third and nine, third and 21. If you’re a betting man in Vegas, those numbers are against you. I know that as a play caller on offense. We have to do a better job on third down and help our players as much as we can in that regard.”
Conversely, UL-Lafayette was four of 13 on third downs and only converted one of four fourth-down tries. All three of the fourth-down failures came on errant first-half throws by Nunez and Levi Lewis, and the Bulldogs took advantage with touchdowns after each.
“We have to come to grips in the quarterback room, myself included, in terms of how I coach and prepare those guys,” Napier said. “We give those guys the keys to the car on game day. They make tons of decisions so it’s critical that guy prepares like no other, and that we coach them with that level of attention to detail and urgency. I can do my job better and I think Andre feels like he could have played better as well.”
The Cajun defense had its struggles, allowing 29 first downs and 607 offensive yards — 331 of them on the ground — to the Bulldogs. Fitzgerald accounted for six touchdowns including running for four.
“They’re a veteran football team that’s got lots of experience, a big, fast, physical team that plays in a good league,” Napier said. “They’ve got a veteran quarterback who played at a high level Saturday.
“Defensively we’re a work in progress. I do think some of the young players that we signed are making progress and impacting the game. Whether that’s (end) Chauncey Manac or (cornerback) Eric Garror or some of the others, you’re starting to see those guys surface. But we can play better.”
Morning matchup
The Cajuns will take on No.1-ranked Alabama at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 on SEC Network, announced Monday.
UL-Lafayette will take an early break from Sun Belt conference play to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face its second SEC opponent of the season.