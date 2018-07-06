Kids have a chance to 'kick it' with a cop
Baton Rouge area youth will have a chance to sharpen their soccer skills and build bonds with local police officers at an upcoming, free soccer camp.
Kicking with the Badge, scheduled for July 17 to 20, is the second of three sports camps that the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting this summer. Seventy-seven youth wrapped their small hands in boxing gloves last month for the first session, which was focused on boxing and led by two professional boxers turned officers.
The department will announce a basketball camp for later in the summer.
The four-day sessions are funded through a Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma grant that the city parish secured after the stressful summer of 2016. The Community Policing Division, which can be contacted at (225) 389-4801, is managing the camps.