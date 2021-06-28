The Advocate and The Times-Picayune captured five awards in the regional Green Eyeshade competition, including a first place award for coverage of Hurricane Laura, which devastated southwest Louisiana.
The Green Eyeshade competition is overseen by the Society of Professional Journalists and covers work in 11 Southern states.
The award for Hurricane Laura coverage was in the Deadline Reporting category covering large daily newspapers.
The other awards were:
Serious commentary, all dailies, first place: Will Sutton for a collection of columns
Feature writing, large dailies, second place: Lea Skene for stories on early COVID-19 victims
Disaster reporting, all dailies, second place: The staff for coverage of Laura
Public Service, all dailies, second place: Tristan Baurick and Tegan Wendland for coverage of water management innovations in the Netherlands and the lessons Louisiana can learn.