Each year about 900 public school teachers leave their jobs in New Orleans. That lack of stability is considered a major reason why student achievement scores have stagnated.
So on Wednesday, officials with the College Football Playoff Foundation and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced they would put more than $2 million toward programs designed to improve teacher recruitment and retention.
The donation, the majority of which comes from funds raised by the Sugar Bowl, is part of an annual program by the foundation to benefit education in the community where the national championship game is played each year.
This season’s game is scheduled to be played on Jan. 13, 2020, at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“This makes it a great day,” Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis said Wednesday at Warren Easton High School. “We’re getting dollars going directly to our educators on the front line every day, and that means a lot."
Britton Banowsky, executive director of the foundation, pointed out that this is the first time in the six-year history of the program that the money has gone for teacher retention.
The funds will go to professional development; a teacher recruitment coalition involving UNO, Xavier, Tulane and Southeastern; a program that places college student-athletes into local schools with the goal of retaining them as coaches and teachers; and promoting the DonorsChoose program, which helps individuals and corporations directly donate to schools.
More than $40,000 in classroom requests from New Orleans schools are also being covered by the foundation.
In addition to the financial donation, both local and national teachers will be recognized at ceremonies during the weekend of the championship game.
“We know kids are going to do better when there’s not so much shuffling around among teachers,” Lewis said. “It’s tough being a teacher and there’s a lot of accountability involved. We have a lot of dedicated people who deserve all of the resources we can provide them.”