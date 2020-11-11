Fred Kalmbach

Kalmbach has been involved in covering news in the Baton Rouge area for more than 25 years, first as a reporter covering crime, courts and the environment, and later as an editor. He started his career in journalism in 1988 as an intern reporter with the State-Times, the city's afternoon newspaper at the time. He later joined Baton Rouge’s morning paper, The Advocate. In 2004 he left the paper to become managing editor at the Baton Rouge Business Report. In mid-2005 he returned to The Advocate as Metro editor, just in time to help lead the news coverage of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and has been managing editor since 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Davidson College in Davidson, N.C., and a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.