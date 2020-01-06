Seafood restaurant opens on Johnston Street
KZ’s Seafood opened on New Year’s Day at 5503 Johnston St.
The restaurant offers poboys, seafood platters and other Cajun items along with and Asian items. It occupied the space that was recently housed the Sakaya Japanese Cuisine, which closed last year.
The building is owned by Young Shiun Chung and Chiu Chih Kuan of Abbeville, who bought the property in 2015.
Hungry Howie’s closes Congress Street location
The Hungry Howie’s location on Congress Street has closed.
The location was one of only two in Louisiana franchises for the Michigan-based company. It also has a location in Baton Rouge.
The company, which promotes itself as the “Home of the Flavored Crust,” began in 1973 in Michigan and now has 550 locations in 20 states, according to its website. The company was ranked in the top 150 in Entrepreneur’s top 500 franchises of 2019.