The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is holding five online informational sessions, starting at 5 p.m. today, to share the latest plans for expanding its small online school, EBR Virtual Academy.

The school, which now has only about 30 students, is expanding to absorb the many families likely still interested next school year in virtual-only instruction as the pandemic continues.

Today’s informational session will broadcast on Microsoft Teams here. Four sessions are planned for next week, two each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The school district announced the sessions early this afternoon, hours before the start of the first session.

During the school year, which ended last week, more than 12,000 students were learning remotely — about a third of the children in the school district.

Those children were mostly taught by teachers at their home school. The teachers often worked double duty, teaching children in person as well as broadcasting those lessons live to children learning at home.

+2 Fewer options likely next school year for Louisiana students learning virtually from home Amid ongoing concerns about the safety of physically returning to classrooms in a pandemic, Louisiana schools vastly expanded remote-learning …

Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced on March 31 that he’s discontinuing such simultaneous teaching to get more children, many of them behind in school, to come back in person as well as to ease the burden for teachers.

Narcisse said the EBR Virtual Academy will be the new home for families who still want virtual instruction.

The virtual academy, however, is strictly for high school students. Students largely work on their own time via courses offered via the online platform Edgenuity.

The School Board on May 20 agreed to expand the academy next year all the way down to pre-kindergarten. Except for a presentation during the board's May 6 meeting, though, school officials have released few other details so far.

Tamara Johnson, executive director for school leadership, who has previously mostly overseen alternative schools in Baton Rouge, is leading up the redesign of EBR Virtual Academy.

For next week's sessions, school officials have provided weblinks for families to join:

9 a.m. Tuesday here.

5 p.m. Tuesday here.

9 a.m. Wednesday here.

5 p.m. Wednesday here.