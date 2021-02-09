Alcorn State announced Tuesday it will opt-out of the spring football season because of concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming spring football season, we have determined opting out is our best course of action,” athletic director Derek Horne said in a statement. “This is indeed a difficult decision, and I’m especially mindful this will be disappointing news to our student-athletes, along with our dedicated fans and supporters.
“The football program is our largest sport and involves over half our student-athletes on campus, and a decision of this magnitude is also made with the best interests of the community in mind. We looked forward to defending our conference title; however, in these unprecedented times, the safety of the players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top priority.”
Alcorn was schedule to play at Southern on March 27. The game was one of just two games schedule to be played on Southern's campus.
The Braves have won the past two SWAC championships against Southern.
The program's focus shifts to spring practices with an eye toward a traditional fall season.
“Instead of preparing for spring competition, the program will move forward with traditional spring practice to prepare for fall play,” coach Fred McNair said in a statement. “With ongoing health and safety protocols in place, the team will continue with monitored conditioning, strength training, and practices.”