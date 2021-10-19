Joseph Watson has been named facilities director at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Watson has 15 years of facility maintenance and construction experience, including project management, medical/electrical/mechanical/plumbing/HVAC equipment regulations, safety guidelines and emergency management programs. Before this position, Watson was the facilities safety coordinator and interim facilities director at Lane.
Watson holds national certifications in emergency management, emergency response and recovery, disaster preparedness, life safety standards, safety and code requirements, environment of care, fire protection and aggressive behavior instruction. Watson was named Lane Employee of the Month in July 2018.
“I am excited to continue the excellent facility maintenance program that we have at Lane, and I look forward to watching Lane grow into one of the best community hospitals,” says Watson.
Watson lives in Zachary with his wife, Kim, and their children Remy, 11, and Bradley, 8.