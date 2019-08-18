The Zachary firefighter who died last week after his vehicle struck a hanging tree limb while driving to work was buried Tuesday in Kentwood.
The Zachary Fire Department said visitation for firefighter Douglas Glass, 36, was set for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Line Creek Baptist Church in Kentwood, as well as his funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Glass, an Osyka, Mississippi resident, had worked as a city firefighter for the past two years.
Authorities said he was killed en route to work Friday morning when his vehicle struck a tree limb along La. Highway 38 in St. Helena Parish.
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble described Glass as an "outstanding fellow" who was on his way to report for duty when he died.
"It's a terrible loss for the Zachary Fire Department," he said Friday.
The department said Glass was honored for his service as a firefighter during burial services.
The chief said Glass leaves behind a wife and four sons.