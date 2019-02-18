At 8 a.m. Tuesday, The Acadiana Advocate will hold its first Economic Outlook Summit featuring a panel of business and community leaders, who will provide a 2019 forecast for the area's economy.
You can watch the event live at theadvocate.com/acadiana/ and submit questions.
Panelists for the summit include:
Bill Fenstermaker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fenstermaker & Associates; Troy Wayman, chief executive officer of One Acadiana; David Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health; Flo Meadows, commercial real estate expert at Latter & Blum; Don Pierson, LED secretary; Will LaBar, head of CGI’s Lafayette operations; Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College; Joe Zanco, chief financial officer and executive vice president at Home Bancorp; Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Joe Savoie, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.