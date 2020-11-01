St. Landry Homestead opens in Carencro
St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has opened its Carencro branch at 800 Veterans Drive as the 98-year-old bank’s fifth location.
Wendy Jones, who has over 25 years of experience helping small- to mid-sized businesses grow, will lead the branch. Jade Stutts and Shawn Malbrough combine another 8 years of consumer banking experience to complete the Carencro team.
The bank has four locations in St. Landry Parish and over $225 million in total assets and nearly $150 million in total deposits. It bought the Carencro location, a former MidSouth Bank office, in December.
Acadian Companies honors six employees
Acadian Companies honored its top employees from segments of the company on Tuesday.
Employees honored were:
- Sheree Morvant as ESOP Employee-Owner of the Year.
- Mike Burley as Support Employee of the Year
- Heidi Luquette as National EMS Academy Employee of the Year.
- Christopher Walley as Safety Management Systems Employee of the Year.
- Jonathan Matte as Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year.
- Erin Norton as Air Services Employee of the Year.
Morvant, Safety Management Systems billing team lead, has been with SMS for 11 years and an active member of Acadian’s ESOP Committee for two years. She promotes ESOP within the company by educating employees on the benefits of ESOP participation and reaches out to newly eligible employees in her area to discuss the benefits of investing in their future and engages coworkers to participate in companywide ESOP events.
Burley has been with Acadian for 13 years and oversees quality improvement initiatives in Acadian’s Hub City service area and is the company’s subject-matter expert for the ePCR and Health EMS patient care report software used by medics throughout Acadian’s service area. At the outset of Acadian’s COVID-19 response, Burley assisted with developing protocol revisions and staffed the company’s emergency response operations center.
Luquette, who has been with National EMS Academy for 12 years, has been orientation coordinator for six years and has helped welcome thousands of new employees from anywhere between Houston and Jackson County, Mississippi. She works with many of Acadian’s departments to ensure that all new hires have the necessary training and is also a CPR instructor who participates in the annual Be a Heartstarter training event.
Walley, a Brandon, Mississippi, resident, was assigned to emergency response efforts in the Grand Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s landfall. He functioned as SMS’s lead paramedic, ensuring that the field infirmary and patients got the attention they deserved.
Matte has 13 years of experience in the security industry and has worked his way up from a security technician helper to technician and then project manager. He joined the Acadian Total Security team in 2017.
Norton represents the company’s Acadian Air Med and Executive Aircraft Charter Service divisions. The Massachusetts native began her career with Acadian in 2012 and has worked in various roles and departments, including risk management and public relations and marketing before joining the air services team and is also active in a number of civic organizations.
Di Jerk Stop closes downtown
The Di Jerk Stop in downtown Lafayette has closed but could possibly move to a new location.
Owners said in a Facebook post late Monday that they were leaving its spot in the Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., due to a dispute with the property owner.
“It is with great regret that we announce the closure of the Di Jerk Stop at the Wurst Biergarten,” the post read. “We are determined to continue offering our services to Lafayette and will keep you all updated as to our future plans.”
Operated by Jamaican owners Bobby Marshall and Merick Chambers and their families since last fall, it offers Jamaican cuisine, tropical twists on more common items like coconut cinnamon rolls and some branded merchandise.
The business began in Eunice in 2016 before moving to Youngsville in 2017 as Da Jerk Shop, but that location was forced to close. They opened the downtown Lafayette location after spending two years raising money for this new venture.
9 named Women Who Mean Business
Nine women will be honored for making a difference in their communities as part of the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank.
This year’s honorees will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
They are:
- Tina Begnaud with the City of Breaux Bridge Tourism.
- Kalli Christ, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.
- Dr. Melanie Fowler, orthodontist.
- Holly Howat, director of Beacon Community Connections.
- Anita Levy, The Levy Cancer Foundation.
- Amanda Case Logue, chief medical officer with Oschner Lafayette General Health.
- Linda Peters, LA Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center.
- Leigh Rachal, Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing executive director.
- Irma Trosclair, Lafayette Parish superintendent of schools.
Also, Phyllis Coleman Mouton, with Women of Wisdom, will be honored as 2020 Trailblazer.
“Each of these women has made an incredible impact in their own community, and I am honored that we will be able to honor them for their work,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, United Way of Acadiana president and CEO. “This group truly embodies what it means to be a woman who means business, inspiring positive change within their own space.”
Best Stop to open distribution center
The Best Stop’s $6 million wholesale distribution center is set to open.
The 15,000-square-foot facility, located behind its current location at 625 La. 93 North, is USDA-certified to distribute a range of wholesale products to restaurants, bars and grocery stores around the country, company officials said. Products will begin showing up in stores next year.
It will package boudin, smoked boudin, boudin mix, smoked sausage, andouille, tasso, rice dressing and deboned chicken. It will also employ up to 10 but will expand operations and add another 20 employees.
It currently employs 36 at its Scott location and 10 at The Best Stop Express, 3002 Daulaut Drive in Duson.
“The city of Scott is very excited about the wholesale expansion project at The Best Stop,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said. “The economic engines of growth are investment and job creation. The investment placed into our community paired with the additional jobs gives us a huge opportunity to showcase our recognition as the Boudin Capital of the World.”
No plans decided for old Chili's
The owner of the El Paso Mexican Grill said he has no plans yet for the old Chili's location his company bought recently.
Ruben Properties, which lists its officer as El Paso Mexican Grill owner Ruben Chavez, bought the building at 3905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway for $1.4 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Chavez said he may do a restaurant in the 5,563-square-foot building, which is across the street from one of his three restaurants in Lafayette. Chavez also has the El Paso Mexican Grill at 1809 W. Pinhook Road and the Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar at 3323 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Chavez also said the El Paso Mexican Grill in Youngsville at 200 Brookdale Blvd. will open Monday. The Carencro location, at 200 W. Gloria Switch Road, is about two months away from opening, he said.
Brinker International, which owns Chili’s restaurants, put the 5,563-square-foot building up for sale this summer after moving to the new location at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Settlers Trace Boulevard in July.