THURSDAY 20
BMC —^ Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Andre Lovett Band, 8
Bar Redux —^ Toby O'Brien Justin Dye, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Greg Schatz, 6; Tom McDermott, Darcy Malone, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ The Damn Frontier, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; The Excelleauxs Lazy Lester Tribute, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7; Hex, U.S. Nero, 9:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Loren Pickford Quartet, 9:30
House of Blues —^ Jake Landry, 6
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30
Little Gem Saloon —^ Jeanne Marie Harris, 7:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Sauveterre, 7; Nattie, 8, Nikki Vly, 9;Justin Reuther, 10
One Eyed Jacks —^ Fast Times, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Leroy Jones, Katja Toivola with Crescent City Joymakers, 7
Poor Boys —^ BLINGI: Dirty South Night with DJs Tony Skratchere and KNDRCKS, 10
RF's Dining Music Cocktails —^ Kennedy Kuntz & the Men of the Hour, 5:30
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Chubby Carrier, 8:30
Santos Bar —^ Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath, Wolvhammer Kavyk, 8
SideBar —^ Joey Van Leeuwen, Jesse Morrow, Alexander Geddes, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Shannon Powell Trio, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Shindig hosted by Ash O, Carolyn Broussard, Amanda Walker, 7
Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5 Arsene deLay, 8
Tipitina's —^ Roadside Glorious, Sam Price & The True Believers, Marc Stone, 9
The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9
FRIDAY 21
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8
BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3
Bar Redux —^ Synthwave Apocalypse, 10
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Father Ron and Friends, 5; Dayna Kurtz and Robert Mache, 9
Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9
Casa Borrega —^ Javier Gutierrez Duo, 8
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Important Gravy, 8; Sandra Love and the Reason, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6
Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7; Rockabilly Fridays with Louisiana Hellbenders, 9:30
Covington Landing —^ Jimmy Robinson, Lily Kiara, Chris Talley, Three Rivers Cooperative, 6
Dew Drop Social and Benevolent Hall —^ Larry Garner, 6:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Braud, 10
Gasa Gasa —^ Music for Mental Health feat. LeBaron Ahmon, Arsene Delay, Mike Doussan, Mykia Jovan, Julie Odell and Kathryn Rose Wood, 7:30
House of Blues —^ Big Al and the Heavyweights, 3:30; Captain Buckles Band, 11; Dick Deluxe, 12
Joy Theater —^ CHROMEO, Stephen A. Clark, 9
Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7
Little Gem Saloon —^ Jeanne Marie Harris, 7:30
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Damn Hippies, 7; The Mia Kylie Band, 9
Oak —^ Miles Cabecerious, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Soulful Takeover with DJ Soul Sister, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Kevin Louis, Lucien Barbarin, Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Pearl Wine Co. —^ Jasper Brothers, 8
Poor Boys —^ Gimmee A Reason with Babygirl, DJs Bouffant Bouffant, Johnny 5, 10
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ No Idea, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ Heavy Lids, Benni Bottomfeeders, Vile Bodies, 9
Siberia Lounge —^ Music & Culture Coalition Anniversary with Original Pinettes Brass Band, Chapter Soul, RQ Away, BLK, 7:30
SideBar —^ Cyrille Aimee & Friends, 7; Reggie Scanlan, Tom Worrel are Gettin' Fess'tive, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Trio Christien Bold, 8 & 10
Southport Hall —^ Sledgehammer, Powershrine, 8
The Starlight —^ Epic Proportions, 8:30; Lost Then Found at Our House, 12
Three Muses —^ Royal Roses, 5:30; Doro Wat Jazz, 9
Tipitina's —^ Brass-A-Holics, 10
SATURDAY 22
Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Margherita, 8
BMC —^ Willie Lockett & Blues Krewe, 6
Bar Redux —^ TV Pole Shine Salvatore Geloso, 9
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Ukelele School of New Orleans, 4; Chicken and Waffles, 6; Tom Worrell, Reggie Scanlon, Lionel Batiste Jr., 9
Casa Borrega —^ Javels Jazz Band, 7
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Hubcap Kings, 8; Sheiks of Arabi, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ The Fortifiers, 8
Circle Bar —^ Regulus, Landlocked Seas, Epic Reflexes, 9:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots, 10
Gasa Gasa —^ Where Y'acht Shark Attack, 10
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Pink Room Project, 11
House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Bridgette Bruno, 8
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Shamarr Allen Plus Big Freedia, 8
House of Blues —^ Geovane Santos, 12
Little Gem Saloon —^ Little Freddie King, 7:30
Mandeville Trailhead —^ Witness, 6:30
Mercedes-Benz Superdome —^ Taylor Swift, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Chris Robinson, 7; Rene Duplantier, 8
Oak —^ Jordan Anderson Band, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Charli XCS Dorian Electra, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Will Smith, Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Poor Boys —^ Harlan T. Bobo and the Psychotic Lovers, FR Planchettes, DJs Vivi and the Inspektor, 10
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Category 6, 9:30
Santos Bar —^ MDC, Elected Officials, Totally Possessed, The Sickness, 9
SideBar —^ Jimmy Robinson, Lily Kiara, Michael Skinkus, 9
Sidney’s Saloon —^ HEATWAVE! (dance party), 10
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Donald Harrison John Coltrane Birthday Celebration, 8
Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ Zombies Eating Sheep, Black Market Suitor, Navigators of the Red Nebulous, 8
The Starlight —^ Shawan Rice, 7; Lulu & The Broadsides feat. Dayna Kurtz, James Singleton, 10:30
Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5; Debbie Davis, 6; Shotgun Jazz, 9
Tipitina's —^ Claude Bryant & The Allstars, Bruce Tyner Trio, 10
Twist of Lime —^ Eve Minor, Art of the Process, Fighting for Frequency, Akadia Unplugged, 9
SUNDAY 23
Art Klub —^ Konk Pack, 8
BMC —^ Moments of Truth, 10
Bar Redux —^ West King String Band, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Tim Paco with Ukulele School of New Orleans showcase, 4; Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7; Some Like It Hot, 11
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Alice Wallace with Natalie Mae, 8
Circle Bar —^ Micah & Marlin, 7
d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Miss Anna Q, 9
House of Blues —^ Jason Bishop, 6
The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8
Joy Theater —^ Future Islands, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, 9
Maison Dupuy Hotel —^ Carmella Rappazo, 11
One Eyed Jacks —^ Marina Orchestra, 9
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Mark Braud, Sunday Night Swingsters, 7
Poor Boys —^ Jacuzzi Boys Dummy Dumpster Gools, 9
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 11
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Bruce Daigrepont, 5:30
Santos Bar —^ 1476 Rudy, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Clarence Johnson birthday tribute to Coltrane, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Dile Que Nola (Latin night), 7; Gabrielle Cavassa & Friends, 10
Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, Clementines, 5; Linnzi Zaorski, 8
Tipitina's —^ FIDLAR Dilly Dall NOBRO, 8
MONDAY 24
BMC —^ Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10
Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ A2D2 feat. Arsene DeLay & Antoine Diel, 6
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Justin Molaison, 5:30; Jamey St. Pierre, 6; Papa Mali, 8
Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; The Yawpers, Deepakalyse, 9:30
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9
Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Bluegrass Pickin' Party, 8
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Bongos, 9; The Genial Orleanians, 10
One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ NOLA Swing Dance Connection, 7
Santos Bar —^ Casket Robbery, H1Z1, Orifist, 9
SideBar —^ Instant Opus improvised, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8
The Starlight —^ Free Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8
Three Muses —^ Bart Ramsey, 5; Joe Cabral, 7
TUESDAY 25
BMC —^ Dapper Dandies, 8
Barrel Wine Bar —^ Jayne Morgan Jazz Duo, 6
Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8
Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ You Got This Presents Taco Tuesday, 5; Joe Krown, 8
Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Justin Molaison, 6; Lynn Drury, 8
Circle Bar —^ Jean Bertrand, 7
Columns Hotel —^ John Rankin, 8
Crescent City Farmers Market —^ Robert Eustis, 10
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Coleman & Todd Duke, 9
Gasa Gasa —^ Sons of An Illustrious Father, 9
House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Jim McCorkmick, Dana Abbott, 8
House of Blues —^ Micahel Liuzza, 6
Jazz National Historical Park —^ Richard Scott, 12
The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8
Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30
Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2
One Eyed Jacks —^ Grace Gibson, 8
Ralph's on the Park —^ Sandy Hinderlie, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7
Santos Bar —^ Drunken Dragons of Decatur Street, 8
SideBar —^ Zach Rhea Byron Asher Dakota Pique, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Dwight Fitch Trio, 8 & 10
The Starlight —^ Ryan Hanseler, 7; DJ Fayard, 10
WEDNESDAY 26
BMC —^ The Tempted, 12
Carousel Bar & Lounge —^ James Martin Band, 8:30
Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8
Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6; Andrew Duhon, 8
Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7
Columns Hotel —^ Andy Rogers, 8
Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl Leblanc, 9:30
Gasa Gasa —^ Future Generations Zuli, 9
House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Jet Lounge, 11
House of Blues —^ Cary Hudson, Michael Liuzza 6
Little Gem Saloon —^ Anais St. John Naydja CoJoe, 7:30
Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Ivor S.K., 8; Jonathan Tankel, 9
One Eyed Jacks —^ Vixens & Vinyl, 10
Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Lars Edegran Topsy Chapman Palm Court Jazz Band, 7
Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5
Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Band of Gold, 8
Santos Bar —^ Cloven Hoof, 9
SideBar —^ James Singleton Rough Babies, 9
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8
Three Muses —^ Keith Bernstein, 5; Gal Holiday, 7