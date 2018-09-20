THURSDAY 20

BMC —^ Ainsley Matich & Broken Blues, 5; Andre Lovett Band, 8

Bar Redux —^ Toby O'Brien Justin Dye, 9

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Greg Schatz, 6; Tom McDermott, Darcy Malone, 9

Bullet's Sports Bar —^ Kermit Ruffins, 6

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ The Damn Frontier, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Phil DeGruy, 6; The Excelleauxs Lazy Lester Tribute, 8

Circle Bar —^ Dark Lounge with Rik Slave, 7; Hex, U.S. Nero, 9:30

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ The Loren Pickford Quartet, 9:30

House of Blues —^ Jake Landry, 6

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Brass-A-Holics, 8:30

Little Gem Saloon —^ Jeanne Marie Harris, 7:30

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Sauveterre, 7; Nattie, 8, Nikki Vly, 9;Justin Reuther, 10

One Eyed Jacks —^ Fast Times, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Leroy Jones, Katja Toivola with Crescent City Joymakers, 7

Poor Boys —^ BLINGI: Dirty South Night with DJs Tony Skratchere and KNDRCKS, 10

RF's Dining Music Cocktails —^ Kennedy Kuntz & the Men of the Hour, 5:30

Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Chubby Carrier, 8:30

Santos Bar —^ Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath, Wolvhammer Kavyk, 8

SideBar —^ Joey Van Leeuwen, Jesse Morrow, Alexander Geddes, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Shannon Powell Trio, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Shindig hosted by Ash O, Carolyn Broussard, Amanda Walker, 7

Three Muses —^ Tom McDermott, 5 Arsene deLay, 8

Tipitina's —^ Roadside Glorious, Sam Price & The True Believers, Marc Stone, 9

The Willow —^ Rebirth Brass Band, 9

FRIDAY 21

Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Bobby Ohler, 8

BMC —^ Lifesavers, 3

Bar Redux —^ Synthwave Apocalypse, 10

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Father Ron and Friends, 5; Dayna Kurtz and Robert Mache, 9

Bullet's Sports Bar —^ The Pinettes Brass Band, 9

Casa Borrega —^ Javier Gutierrez Duo, 8

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Important Gravy, 8; Sandra Love and the Reason, 11

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Michael Pearce, 6

Circle Bar —^ Natalie Mae, 7; Rockabilly Fridays with Louisiana Hellbenders, 9:30

Covington Landing —^ Jimmy Robinson, Lily Kiara, Chris Talley, Three Rivers Cooperative, 6

Dew Drop Social and Benevolent Hall —^ Larry Garner, 6:30

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Braud, 10

Gasa Gasa —^ Music for Mental Health feat. LeBaron Ahmon, Arsene Delay, Mike Doussan, Mykia Jovan, Julie Odell and Kathryn Rose Wood, 7:30

House of Blues —^ Big Al and the Heavyweights, 3:30; Captain Buckles Band, 11; Dick Deluxe, 12

Joy Theater —^ CHROMEO, Stephen A. Clark, 9

Le Bon Temps Roule —^ Joe Krown, 7

Little Gem Saloon —^ Jeanne Marie Harris, 7:30

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Damn Hippies, 7; The Mia Kylie Band, 9

Oak —^ Miles Cabecerious, 9

One Eyed Jacks —^ Soulful Takeover with DJ Soul Sister, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Kevin Louis, Lucien Barbarin, Palm Court Jazz Band, 7

Pearl Wine Co. —^ Jasper Brothers, 8

Poor Boys —^ Gimmee A Reason with Babygirl, DJs Bouffant Bouffant, Johnny 5, 10

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ No Idea, 9:30

Santos Bar —^ Heavy Lids, Benni Bottomfeeders, Vile Bodies, 9

Siberia Lounge —^ Music & Culture Coalition Anniversary with Original Pinettes Brass Band, Chapter Soul, RQ Away, BLK, 7:30

SideBar —^ Cyrille Aimee & Friends, 7; Reggie Scanlan, Tom Worrel are Gettin' Fess'tive, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Ellis Marsalis Trio Christien Bold, 8 & 10

Southport Hall —^ Sledgehammer, Powershrine, 8

The Starlight —^ Epic Proportions, 8:30; Lost Then Found at Our House, 12

Three Muses —^ Royal Roses, 5:30; Doro Wat Jazz, 9

Tipitina's —^ Brass-A-Holics, 10

SATURDAY 22

Andrea's Restaurant (Capri Blu Piano Bar) —^ Margherita, 8

BMC —^ Willie Lockett & Blues Krewe, 6

Bar Redux —^ TV Pole Shine Salvatore Geloso, 9

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Ukelele School of New Orleans, 4; Chicken and Waffles, 6; Tom Worrell, Reggie Scanlon, Lionel Batiste Jr., 9

Casa Borrega —^ Javels Jazz Band, 7

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Hubcap Kings, 8; Sheiks of Arabi, 11

Chickie Wah Wah —^ The Fortifiers, 8

Circle Bar —^ Regulus, Landlocked Seas, Epic Reflexes, 9:30

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots, 10

Gasa Gasa —^ Where Y'acht Shark Attack, 10

Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Pink Room Project, 11

House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Bridgette Bruno, 8

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Shamarr Allen Plus Big Freedia, 8

House of Blues —^ Geovane Santos, 12

Little Gem Saloon —^ Little Freddie King, 7:30

Mandeville Trailhead —^ Witness, 6:30

Mercedes-Benz Superdome —^ Taylor Swift, 7

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Chris Robinson, 7; Rene Duplantier, 8

Oak —^ Jordan Anderson Band, 9

One Eyed Jacks —^ Charli XCS Dorian Electra, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Will Smith, Palm Court Jazz Band, 7

Poor Boys —^ Harlan T. Bobo and the Psychotic Lovers, FR Planchettes, DJs Vivi and the Inspektor, 10

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Category 6, 9:30

Santos Bar —^ MDC, Elected Officials, Totally Possessed, The Sickness, 9

SideBar —^ Jimmy Robinson, Lily Kiara, Michael Skinkus, 9

Sidney’s Saloon —^ HEATWAVE! (dance party), 10

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Donald Harrison John Coltrane Birthday Celebration, 8

Southport Hall (Deck Room) —^ Zombies Eating Sheep, Black Market Suitor, Navigators of the Red Nebulous, 8

The Starlight —^ Shawan Rice, 7; Lulu & The Broadsides feat. Dayna Kurtz, James Singleton, 10:30

Three Muses —^ Chris Christy, 5; Debbie Davis, 6; Shotgun Jazz, 9

Tipitina's —^ Claude Bryant & The Allstars, Bruce Tyner Trio, 10

Twist of Lime —^ Eve Minor, Art of the Process, Fighting for Frequency, Akadia Unplugged, 9

SUNDAY 23

Art Klub —^ Konk Pack, 8

BMC —^ Moments of Truth, 10

Bar Redux —^ West King String Band, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ Tim Paco with Ukulele School of New Orleans showcase, 4; Steve Pistorius Quartet, 7; Some Like It Hot, 11

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Alice Wallace with Natalie Mae, 8

Circle Bar —^ Micah & Marlin, 7

d.b.a. —^ The Palmetto Bug Stompers, 6

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Miss Anna Q, 9

House of Blues —^ Jason Bishop, 6

The Jazz Playhouse —^ Germaine Bazzle, 8

Joy Theater —^ Future Islands, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, 9

Maison Dupuy Hotel —^ Carmella Rappazo, 11

One Eyed Jacks —^ Marina Orchestra, 9

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Mark Braud, Sunday Night Swingsters, 7

Poor Boys —^ Jacuzzi Boys Dummy Dumpster Gools, 9

Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 11

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Bruce Daigrepont, 5:30

Santos Bar —^ 1476 Rudy, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Clarence Johnson birthday tribute to Coltrane, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Dile Que Nola (Latin night), 7; Gabrielle Cavassa & Friends, 10

Three Muses —^ Raphael et Pascal, Clementines, 5; Linnzi Zaorski, 8

Tipitina's —^ FIDLAR Dilly Dall NOBRO, 8

MONDAY 24

BMC —^ Lil Red & Big Bad, 7; Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, 10

Bombay Club —^ David Doucet, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ A2D2 feat. Arsene DeLay & Antoine Diel, 6

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Justin Molaison, 5:30; Jamey St. Pierre, 6; Papa Mali, 8

Circle Bar —^ Dem Roach Boyz, 7; The Yawpers, Deepakalyse, 9:30

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ John Fohl, 9

Hi-Ho Lounge —^ Bluegrass Pickin' Party, 8

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Bongos, 9; The Genial Orleanians, 10

One Eyed Jacks —^ Blind Texas Marlin, 10

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ NOLA Swing Dance Connection, 7

Santos Bar —^ Casket Robbery, H1Z1, Orifist, 9

SideBar —^ Instant Opus improvised, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Charmaine Neville Band, 8

The Starlight —^ Free Jambalaya Jam feat. Joshua Benitez Band, 8

Three Muses —^ Bart Ramsey, 5; Joe Cabral, 7

TUESDAY 25

BMC —^ Dapper Dandies, 8

Barrel Wine Bar —^ Jayne Morgan Jazz Duo, 6

Bombay Club —^ Matt Lemmler, 8

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant —^ You Got This Presents Taco Tuesday, 5; Joe Krown, 8

Checkpoint Charlie's —^ Jamie Lynn Vessels, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Justin Molaison, 6; Lynn Drury, 8

Circle Bar —^ Jean Bertrand, 7

Columns Hotel —^ John Rankin, 8

Crescent City Farmers Market —^ Robert Eustis, 10

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Mark Coleman & Todd Duke, 9

Gasa Gasa —^ Sons of An Illustrious Father, 9

House of Blues (Foundation Room) —^ Jim McCorkmick, Dana Abbott, 8

House of Blues —^ Micahel Liuzza, 6

Jazz National Historical Park —^ Richard Scott, 12

The Jazz Playhouse —^ The James Rivers Movement, 8

Kerry Irish Pub —^ Jason Bishop, 8:30

Old U.S. Mint —^ Down on Their Luck Orchestra, 2

One Eyed Jacks —^ Grace Gibson, 8

Ralph's on the Park —^ Sandy Hinderlie, 5

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Latin Night, 7

Santos Bar —^ Drunken Dragons of Decatur Street, 8

SideBar —^ Zach Rhea Byron Asher Dakota Pique, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Dwight Fitch Trio, 8 & 10

The Starlight —^ Ryan Hanseler, 7; DJ Fayard, 10

WEDNESDAY 26

BMC —^ The Tempted, 12

Carousel Bar & Lounge —^ James Martin Band, 8:30

Check Point Charlie —^ T Bone Stone & the Happy Monsters, 8

Chickie Wah Wah —^ Mark Carroll & Friends, 6; Andrew Duhon, 8

Circle Bar —^ The Iguanas, 7

Columns Hotel —^ Andy Rogers, 8

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar —^ Carl Leblanc, 9:30

Gasa Gasa —^ Future Generations Zuli, 9

House of Blues (The Parish) —^ Jet Lounge, 11

House of Blues —^ Cary Hudson, Michael Liuzza 6

Little Gem Saloon —^ Anais St. John Naydja CoJoe, 7:30

Marigny Brasserie & Bar —^ Grayson Brockamp & the New Orleans Wildlife Band, 7

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse —^ Ivor S.K., 8; Jonathan Tankel, 9

One Eyed Jacks —^ Vixens & Vinyl, 10

Palm Court Jazz Cafe —^ Lars Edegran Topsy Chapman Palm Court Jazz Band, 7

Ralph's on the Park —^ Joe Krown, 5

Rock 'n' Bowl —^ Band of Gold, 8

Santos Bar —^ Cloven Hoof, 9

SideBar —^ James Singleton Rough Babies, 9

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro —^ Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 8

Three Muses —^ Keith Bernstein, 5; Gal Holiday, 7

 

View comments