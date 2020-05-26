HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives Program was unable to host the traditional spring recognition ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, the Honors Program announced its 2019-20 award winners online on April 29. Students submitted videos, biographies, and photos to create a gallery for the virtual celebration.
The celebration also announced the 2019-20 Honors Student of the Year, biological sciences major Tyler Tran, of Slidell. Each year, the Honors Program selects one student who exemplifies the best spirit of academic achievement, community citizenship and other service.
The program also recognized Instructor of Acting and Directing Chad Winters as the 2019-20 Honors Professor of the Year. Winters was selected by Honors Program students.
Students were recognized in four areas: Scholars Diploma, Freshman of the Year Nominees, Sophomore Honors Distinction and Thirteen Club.
Students who receive the Scholars Diploma have earned 15 hours of honors core credit, nine hours of upper-level honors credit in their major, and successfully authored and defended an honors thesis. This is the highest achievement an Honors Program student can attain and marks them as dedicated scholars in their chosen majors.
Nominees selected for Honors Freshman of the Year were chosen for their leadership inside and outside of the classroom.
Honorees of Sophomore Honors distinction have completed 15 hours of honors credit earning no grade lower than a B by the end of the fourth regular semester.
Thirteen Club Honors Society inductees are seniors who have at least a 3.2 grade-point average, never earned a grade lower than a C and have completed all of their academic work at Southeastern. The Honors Program inducted 131 students into the Thirteen Club.
Ten students were recognized for earning the university’s Honors Diploma. Recipients from the area include Katelynn Bartholomew, of Tickfaw, communication; Karley Bordelon, of Hammond, general studies; and Andrew Sherman, of Ponchatoula, biological sciences.
Area students nominated for Freshman of the Year include Zachary Poche, of Gonzales; Zoe Burns and Andrew Loyacano, of Hammond; Daniela Morales, of Prairieville; and Maya Green, of Zachary.
Area students receiving Sophomore Honors distinction include Kaela Moore, of Baker; Anabelle Jennings, Ryleigh Magee, Phoenix Morel and Lorren Tannehill, of Denham Springs; Brian Bourg, of Geismar; Jennifer Alvarado, of Gonzales; Kamryn Fouts and Caroline Leblanc, of Greenwell Springs; Katelyn Seghers and Rachel Yang, of Hammond; Miranda Bickford, Hannah Henderson, Chasity Kyzar and Mallory Pecoraro, of Ponchatoula; Elizabeth Edwards, of Prairieville; Julia Roubique, of St. Amant; and Amber Hebert, of Sorrento.