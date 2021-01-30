The slump in industrial and commercial construction due to the coronavirus is likely behind the large number of proposals — more than five dozen — from architects and other professionals in southeast Louisiana for work on 11 new Ascension Parish School District projects that will be funded by a $140 million bond issue approved by voters last summer.
Some of the firms also applied for four-year "indefinite delivery contracts" to provide the district with a pool of already-vetted companies that can be called on for a wide range of services, whether it be land surveying or putting in a temporary classroom building.
Four years ago, the number of proposals submitted for school projects to built with a 2016 bond issue was about half of the 62 seen this year, said Jeff Parent, planning and construction supervisor for the Ascension Parish School District.
"These projects presented new opportunities during the pandemic," Parent said. "I think the response showed that."
It took five weeks for "scoring committees," made up of school district staff from a wide range of departments, to evaluate all of the proposals in order to make final recommendations to the School Board, which they did last week.
Board members accepted the recommendations and are expected to formally approve them at their meeting Tuesday.
Professional firms for two of the 2020 bond election projects — the $79.5 million Prairieville High School and the $7.5 million installation of artificial turf at all of the high school stadiums — were selected by the same process last fall.
The two architectural firms for the new high school are RHH Architects and Domain Architecture, both of Baton Rouge.
The artificial turf will be installed by Hebert Engineering of Luling.
The recent recommendations for the architects or engineering consultants for the remaining 11 school projects in the 2020 bond issue are:
- $27 million East Ascension High makeover, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Dallas.
- $5 million Gonzales Middle renovations, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects.
- $5 million Lowery Middle library upgrades, Coleman Partners Architects, Baton Rouge.
- $4.4 million St. Amant Primary classroom additions, Gossen-Holloway-Cortez Architects, Thibodaux.
- $4 million St. Amant Middle classroom building renovations, Gossen-Holloway-Cortez Architects.
- $2.6 million Dutchtown Middle classroom building renovations, RHH Architects, Baton Rouge.
- $2.3 million expansion of Donaldsonville High commons, Domain Architecture, Baton Rouge.
- $2.3 million school district information technology center, Mougeot Architecture, Baton Rouge.
- $2 million roof replacements at St. Amant High and Donaldsonville High, Gasoway, Gasoway, Bankston Architects, Hammond.
- $1.5 million rear access road for Dutchtown High, GSA Consulting Engineers, Gonzales.
- $500,000 school district security improvements, GD Architecture, Baton Rouge.