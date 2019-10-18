A new study ranked Baton Rouge the third worst mid-sized city in the country for traffic congestion.
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute reported in its Urban Mobility Report that the average Baton Rouge commuter spends 55 extra hours in traffic due to congestion annually, up from 47 hours in 2015.
Baton Rouge also ranks third worst among mid-sized cities for both excess fuel consumed per commuter at 25 gallons per year and for the amount of money congestion costs the average commuter at $1,010 annually.
Louisiana, however, is not alone. The report predicts a nationwide increase in congestion costs, delayed travel time and excess fuel consumption.
Members of CRISIS — the Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions — said the study highlights the need for a new bridge over the Mississippi River
“This report only confirms the urgency for building a bypass around Baton Rouge,” said Scott Kirkpatrick, the executive director of the business-led infrastructure coalition. “We need a big, impactful project to attack these dismal rankings and a new south bridge is the right project.”