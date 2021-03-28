Rouses carrying Best Stop products
The Best Stop, which opened its $6 million wholesale distribution center last fall, will have its items carried in 65 Rouses Markets locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, company officials announced.
“From one Louisiana family-owned business to another, partnering with Rouses was an easy decision,” said Penny Gennuso, chief financial officer of The Best Stop. “I’ve shopped there for years, so to see our products on the shelves is completely surreal.”
Rouses is carrying the company’s Cajun and Cajun garlic seasonings; Original, Mild and Smoked Boudins; Boudin Party Links; Smoked Pork Sausage; Smoked Andouille; and Smoked Pork Tasso. Customers can find The Best Stop Cajun Foods products in the Rouses fresh meat section and can check Rouses’s online store locator to find their nearest market.
The family-owned and operated business will continue to seek out partnerships for its products.
2 locals finalists in pitch contest
Two Lafayette businesses were in the finals of a New Orleans high-stakes pitch competition that culminated with a final pitch on Friday.
Winners were not available by press time.
Finalists include hampr, the on-demand laundry app designed by Laurel Hess, and Something Borrowed Blooms, which offers premium silk flowers to rent. They were in the finals of the 12th annual IDEApitch competition, with a chance to win a $50,000 investment prize from The Idea Village.
The two were up against Spot2Nite, a New Orleans-based service in which users can book RV camping spots through an app.
IDEApitch is the culmination of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, presented by Entergy’s innovation lab, KeyString Labs, and was broadcast live from The Broadside.
The three presenting companies are poised for rapid growth in the New Orleans region and were selected from The Idea Village’s current VILLAGEx cohort. Each finalist offered a seven-minute presentation.
Judges include Resilia founder and CEO Sevetri Wilson, SchoolMint COO Libby Fischer, Levelset founder and CEO Scott Wolfe, Shutterstock VP Matt Wisdom and Crescent Bank board chair Gary Solomon Sr.
“IDEApitch is a premier showcase of some of the best emerging companies coming out of southeast Louisiana,” Idea Village CEO Jon Atkinson said. “The three founders on stage have incredible stories, have tapped into unmet market need in innovative ways and are building technology-driven companies that represent tremendous economic potential for our region."
Remington College finds new location
Remington College will move its Lafayette campus to a space in the Lafayette Plaza building, school officials announced.
The private nonprofit school will move to the building at 4021-A Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 100A, when classes begin this spring. The school in recent months had sold its previous building at 303 Rue Louis XIV and an adjacent building that once housed its cosmetology school at 118 Rue Fontaine, land records show.
The new space will allow for in-person classes and hands-on labs, while the campus still supports online learning and hybrid classes.
“We have had a longtime presence in Lafayette and are proud to have served many students here,” said JoAnn Boudreaux, director of campus administration. “We’re excited to move to our new location and continue best serving the needs of students pursuing a trade school education.”
Remington offers trade school diploma and degree programs in computer-aided design and drafting; facility maintenance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; medical assisting; medical office administration; pharmacy technician; database management and administration; and restaurant, hospitality and retail management.
Remington’s Lafayette campus, a branch of its Dallas campus, dates back to 1940 as Spencer Business College, before Remington bought it in 1994, according to its website. It also has 12 campuses in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Ohio and Tennessee.
Amazon seeking Carencro center workers
Amazon has begun looking for employees to staff its fulfillment center in Carencro.
The online retail giant on Wednesday posted a listing on its job listings page for an IT support associate, the latest listings posted in recent weeks to staff the facility. On Tuesday it posted an advertisement for a human resources position and recommended veterans apply.
Other positions advertised so far include procurement operations analyst, loss prevention site leader and HR staff. It advertised for an operations manager and area manager last month.
The jobs are part of the 500 company officials announced would be needed to staff the 1 million-square-foot facility, which is expected to be open by the end of the year.
The facility, the first of its kind in Louisiana, will be used to pick, pack and ship bulky items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. It will cover at least 100 acres just north of Guidry Road.
Amazon recently announced the construction of a fulfillment center at the Cortana Mall site in Baton Rouge.
Abbeville accountant to lead cane group
Randy Romero of Abbeville has been elected as the 51st president of the American Sugar Cane League.
Romero, a longtime sugar executive, has been with M.A. Patout and Son in Jeanerette for 19 years after first being named the company’s chief financial officer and later CEO in May 2013, the organization announced. He was CPA/office manager of Sterling Sugars of Franklin for over 10 years.
M.A. Patout is the oldest completely family-owned and operated manufacturer of raw sugar in the United States. It is composed of Enterprise Plantation along with three subsidiaries: Sterling Sugars LLC, Raceland Raw Sugars LLC and Patout Equipment Co. LLC.
Romero, a Youngsville native, is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and started his business career as a certified public accountant with an accounting firm in Abbeville.
“Louisiana’s sugar cane industry is a significant economic driver in the state,” Romero said. “The work the League does on behalf of the sugar cane producers is immeasurable and I’m proud to be leading the organization.”
Other officers include Bryan Simon of Abbeville as vice president, David Thibodeaux of Jeanerette as secretary and Gary Gravois of Napoleonville as treasurer.