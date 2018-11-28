Ginny Skaer and Matthew Skaer, of New Orleans, will reign as Queen Eve and King Adam XXXIII when the krewe rolls in Mandeville on Friday, Feb. 22, with the theme "Live Your Dream."
Serving as grand marshal will be Lindsey Cardinale, a Ponchatoula native and finalist on "American Idol."
Serving as maids and dukes in the court are Babbette Bonura and Todd Bonura, of Covington; Stefanie Childs, of Madisonville, and Stephan Skaer, of New Orleans; and Debra Delony and Bradley Delony, of Covington.
Pages include Maren and Ryan Comey, of Chappaqua, N.Y.; Emma and Chase Harper, of Mandeville; and Connor, Caroline and Hannah Skaer, of New Orleans.
Junior maids include Katherine Anne Baecher, of Birmingham, Alabama; Reagan Melissa Capace, of Covington; and Abigail Claire Gourgues, of Mandeville.