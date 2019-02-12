Church Point man killed in St. Landry crash
A 25-year-old Church Point man died Monday night in crash on LA 35 near Homer Richard Road in St. Landry Parish.
Darryl Carrington and another person were traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Cavalier about 10 p.m., when the car veered off the right side of the road, hit a culvert in a ditch and overturned, according to a State Police news release.
Police had not determined if Carrington was driving as of Tuesday morning. Neither Carrington nor the other passenger wore seat belts, and both were ejected from the car, according to police. The other passenger was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Body of Lafayette man found in lake
Authorities say a Lafayette man's body has been recovered from a Louisiana lake.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's office tells news outlets that the body of 26-year-old Ryan Reed was pulled out of Catahoula Lake on Sunday. Sheriff William Earl Hilton says his office received a report about a possible drowning Saturday after a man had fallen from a boat.
Witnesses said the boat accelerated suddenly and its operator was ejected. He was the only person on the boat, and several bystanders weren't able to find him.
The sheriff says divers discovered Reed after their search was suspended the day before. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the parish coroner's office.
Catahoula Lake is roughly 90 miles north of Lafayette.