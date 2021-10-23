Peeling back the curtain on the social media version of life, Wednesday of last week did not go as planned.
For the first time since spring, my immediate family was together at home under the same roof for two days last week. Wednesday night was the only option for the four of us to eat a meal together.
Eating dinner together is a big deal in our family. Dinner has been the primary way we create community as a family since our children arrived. I have been the one who has pushed this theme through the years, but as time has passed, they have stepped up to the plate and cooperated (mostly).
For dinner Wednesday, we decided to grill chicken, cook corn on the cob, baked beans and have rolls on the side — something for everyone, though everyone doesn’t like it all (another common theme in our family).
An hour before dinner, I sat in my chair near the kitchen and realized I was in trouble. I was exhausted. As my great-grandmother used to say, I was a “fur piece” from my best. I was grumpy and just wanted to go to bed.
The problem started the preceding night. I had not been able to get to sleep. I stayed up, first working and then watching Korean dramas. I only ended up getting less than four hours of sleep.
Granted, most adults could push through. One night of four hours of sleep would not affect them much. I am not one of those people.
A lack of sleep is my kryptonite.
With less than five hours of sleep, I can go at a regular pace for the morning and early afternoon, but once late afternoon hits, I am barely functioning.
A lack of sleep brings out the worst in me. Wednesday night was the only chance the four of us would have to enjoy dinner together, but I was grumpy and way off my game.
I tried to rally. The extra effort didn’t help much. I have no idea how the people who operate on minimal sleep make it in the world. Here I was, thrilled that everyone was home, but the truth was — they were all getting on my nerves.
This was not an example of parenting/home life that anyone would want on display. It was also not the kind of parenting that I wanted my grown children to experience.
I decided my best option would be to discuss the issue and ask for my family’s forgiveness and patience.
Getting things out in the open was a win. In the kitchen, I was trying to get the corn on the cob out of the pot with one hand and fix the tray for the rolls in the toaster oven with the other. I was not displaying a lot of grace in the process. My husband stepped in and said, “Let me help.”
My off-gameness became fodder for plenty of laughter. I appreciated their assistance and their smiles. I didn’t mind the laughter at my doings. I chose to believe they weren’t laughing at me. Even I realized the situation was pretty funny too.
After dinner, we did our ritual of going round the table, each answering our standard question: What was the highlight of your day?
Even in my grogginess, the rhythm of the family banter was a balm to my heart. Afterwards, there at my seat at the table, my girls unexpectedly took turns giving me a mini back rub and offered all the encouragement I needed to go to bed early.
I did just that. I did not finish my work. I did not clean the kitchen. I did not spend the extra hours with my family. I went to bed.
I am not ashamed to say that I slept 12 hours. I woke the next day feeling better. Our family’s time together was not the stuff of dreams, but those 12 hours of sleep were.
A friend recently asked when to stop drinking caffeine in the afternoon to be assured of a good night’s sleep. I remember the day I realized that caffeine affected my sleep and I needed to cut back. If you’re not sleeping well, take a look at your caffeine intake, something that makes a bigger difference than you may realize. The consequences of poor sleep are real — they can affect our work and our relationships for the worse.
I am grateful my family chose kindness and laughter in dealing with my shortcomings last week.