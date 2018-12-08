Voters have rejected millages that would have benefited two recreation districts at Livingston and Colyell.

Complete but unofficial results Saturday showed that voters in the parish's Recreation District No. 5-South and Recreation District No. 7 turned down the 10-year millages by nearly 2-to-1 margins.

The taxes would have supported two public ballparks and sports programs. Parish officials had warned that if voters didn't approve the taxes, the districts might have to scale back programs or shut them down.

The recreation districts were created this year when the parish council split Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5 in two, dividing its assets and tax revenue proportionally. Tax supporters believed splitting the districts might have made it easier to win voter support.

The rejections are nothing new for Livingston Parish. The intact recreation district failed to garner the support of a majority of voters during a tax election in March 2017 amid disputes about how the money was spent between the two ballparks. A second recreation tax proposal within the town of Livingston had failed in April 2017.

Check out Baton Rouge-area election results Follow live results from tonight's elections in Louisiana as returns come in. There are several races in the Baton Rouge area...

Recreation District No. 7 encompasses an area around the town of Livingston, north of Interstate 12. A 10-year, 15-mill property tax would have raised $239,000 a year and perhaps made it possible to add a football/soccer field, a walking track and a splash pad.

Recreation District No. 5 South includes the area south of the interstate in Livingston, extending to the village limits of French Settlement. Residents there considered a 10-year, 10-mill property tax would have raised $127,000 each year.

Fewer than 700 people voted in each election. The Secretary of State's office estimated turnout at 18 percent to 20 percent.