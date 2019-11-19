NATCHITOCHES — The lineup was different, but the result was the same for the Academy of Sacred Heart at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet Tuesday.
Individual champion Olivia McGooey led the way as the Cardinals won their fourth straight Class 3A girls title by placing four runners in the top 15 at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet track complex.
It was the 12th title in the last 14 seasons for ASH. Belle Chasse was the Class 4A boys runners-up. Fontainebleau girls claimed a runner-up 5A girls finish and St. Paul’s finished third in the 5A boys competition on the final day of the annual two-day meet.
“We had to rethink a couple of things after graduating two great seniors,” Sacred Heart coach Greg Caro said. “But we found a few others who picked up those spots and were ready to continue the tradition of state championships.
“She (McGooey) ran a great race today. She has worked extremely hard all year with us as a team and then on her own and it has paid off for her and us.”
Sacred Heart had the low score of 52 points, ahead of University High (112) and E.D. White Catholic (132). McGooey finished the three-mile race in 19:39.3, 29 seconds in front of the No. 2 finisher.
“I came here knowing I had a chance to win, but it wasn’t a sure thing, McGooey said. “Rankings and times can be misleading, So I went into it with an open mind. I pushed myself to lower my time.
“I think probably the second mile was my best part because I really got into it, but I tried to remain consistent as.”
McGooey was not the only individual girls champion. Mount Carmel’s Hope Shales won the 5A race in 18:48, the fastest time run by a girls competitor on Day 2 of the meet. Dominican's Kelsey Major placed second.
“I was definitely hurting, especially that last mile. I think the heat did make it difficult,” Shales said. “I really kept saying I wanted to try and win this thing … and do my absolute best for my last year."
After two straight titles, Belle Chasse was second in the 4A boys competition. Teurlings Catholic won with 62, followed by Belle Chasse at 89 and St. Michael with 93.
“Hey … we’re happy to be out here. Any time you make on the infield in Natchitoches it’s special,” Belle Chasse coach Micah Simoneaux said. “Who doesn’t want to finish first … but I am extremely proud of how we completed.”
BCHS’ Louden Boudreaux led the three-mile race until the final 400 meters. He finished in 15:58 —– 10 seconds behind champion Cameron Angelle of Carencro.
The Fontainebleau girls only had one runners in the top 10. The key to the Bulldogs’ runner-up in 5A girls was having four more runners finished between 11th and 20th.
St. Joseph’s Academy won the 5A girls title with 49 points. Fontainebleau (93) edged Mount Carmel (95) for second by two points.
“I am very proud of how we finished,” FHS coach Leonard Tridico said. “They (FHS runners) stayed close together and that was the difference.”
Patrick Elliott finished third to lead St. Paul's in the 5A boys race. The Wolves had 158 points, behind Catholic-BR (36) and Ruston (95).