A $15.5 million plant expansion by Diversified Foods is bringing an additional 44 jobs to its Madisonville plant, and the company is asking the St. Tammany Parish Council to agree to a 10-year break on property taxes to help offset the cost of that investment.

Diversified Foods is one of three companies in St. Tammany that has applied for an Industrial Tax Exemption, a Louisiana program that is one of the most generous tax breaks offered to manufacturers who promise to create jobs.

Until recently, it was one that local governments had no say over. But rule changes last year give local governments the power to decide whether to grant the breaks on property taxes, and Monday's meeting was the first time that St. Tammany Parish officials formally vetted requests. Committee Chairman Rykert Toledano told the applicants that they were guinea pigs.

Diversified Foods' request was by the far the largest of the three with Dependable Glass Works seeking tax relief on its investment of about $539,000 and Mechanical Equipment Company, Inc., on nearly $300,000.

Under the program, companies pay only 20 percent of the property taxes that would be assessed on their new investment for a 10-year period. For Diversified Foods, that's a savings of $1.9 million.

The Finance Committee voted to recommend that the full Parish Council approve all three applications, a decision that will be made Thursday. The St. Tammany Parish School Board, which also has a property tax, will hear from the applicants at its committee as a whole meeting Thursday with a vote the following week.

Chris Massengill, executive director of the St. Tammany Parish Development District, urged the Finance Committee to approve all three applications. While acknowledging that the Diversifed Foods application represented a net loss in terms of tax revenue, the expansion will mean the retention of 88 existing jobs as well as the addition of new ones, to the tune of $44 million in payroll over the next 20 years and $7 million in payments to vendors.

But while the Finance Committee gave its stamp of approval, members questioned Diversified Foods closely about safety at its frozen foods plant. Members pointed to an ammonia leak in October of 2015 that forced the closure of Interstate 12 for six hours and the evacuation of Diversified Foods and Champagne Beverages.

Councilman Steve Stefancik asked the company's representative, Scott Budak, if Diversified Foods had constructed a second road out of its property, stressing the safety risk of a leak.

"If the wind had shifted, they'd probably all been dead," he said, referring to workers at the plant.

Clint Ory, chief of administration for St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 13, also spoke, saying that the plant creates a unique hazard because of its size and the fact that it uses anhydrous ammonia.

Other taxpayers who are in the fire district bear the financial burden of being ready to address that risk, he said, since they don't have a tax exemption. The Fire District has a 29 mills in property taxes, and Ory said that it will lose about $300,000 in revenue over the next decade from this exemption.

Diversified Foods also received an exemption when it initially built its plant, Ory said, and that doesn't expire until 2020.

The fire district doesn't oppose economic development, Ory said, but fire officials want to make sure the parish understands that there is a cost. Continued growth in the area is allowing the fire district to get enough revenue to meet its needs, Ory said, but problems will arise when growth slows.

When the plant was first built in 2002, Ory said, the fire district didn't even have a pumper truck with capacity to serve a building of that size.

The fire district has answered 59 calls at the plant in 10 years, he said, two of them ammonia leaks.

Toledano urged the company to work with the Fire District to address its needs. "There's a chance here for a partnership...maybe there's a way to defray some of your costs," he said. "I'm imploring you to do that, and I will follow up in a few months."