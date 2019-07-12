Tropical Storm Barry is expected to come ashore near Avery Island in Iberia Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 7 a.m. advisory on Friday morning.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for all Acadiana parishes, and storm-surge warnings are issued for lower portions of Vermilion Parish, Iberia Parish and St. Mary Parish. A hurricane warning is in effect for most of the Louisiana coast east of Intracoastal City. Residents along the coast between Intracoastal City and Shell Beach should beware of “life-threatening storm surge inundation,” according to the hurricane center.
While it’s not clear if the storm will become a hurricane, it is expected to dump 10 to 20 inches of rain across south Louisiana as it moves slowly north through the Lafayette area. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the area between Morgan City and Baton Rouge, although there is a high risk of flash flooding across south Louisiana.
The storm's winds started to reaching the shore Friday morning, with a gust of 40 mph recorded at Boothville before 6 a.m., according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
The forecast for the storm path, rainfall amounts and wind strength could change throughout Friday and Saturday.