As research programs that were supported by settlements from the Macondo-Deepwater Horizon oil spill come to an end, a federal initiative is needed to address the entire spectrum of environmental threats to this region.
The funding that BP and other companies committed for research into the impacts of the 2010 oil spill has expanded our knowledge of marine oil spills and their implications for the environment and public health. An essential next step is for the U.S. government to leverage the Deep Water Horizon settlements with additional funding for new research and infrastructure to strengthen the resilience of Louisiana and its Gulf neighbors and ensure that they remain a cornerstone of American prosperity.
The Gulf region is under siege from a variety of stresses, including hurricanes, floods, industrial pollution, and aquatic dead zones. Sea level rise from subsidence (sinking land) alone is an especially serious threat, projected to submerge a portion of the Louisiana coast the size of Delaware over the next 50 years. This has the potential to displace a half-million residents and put at risk valuable energy and transportation infrastructure that the entire nation depends on.
To identify and protect vulnerable communities, we must know more about the complex ways that the various risks magnify one another and how they may evolve in a changing climate. For example, weather conditions not only affect river levels (with implications for shipping and flooding) but they also influence the runoff of nitrogen and phosphorus from Midwestern farms. That, in turn, can affect ecosystems and fisheries, especially when those fertilizers flow into the Gulf and create massive dead zones.
A multitude of factors also influence hurricanes. The unexpectedly powerful winds of Hurricane Michael last year may have been fueled, in part, by the warm Loop Current in the Gulf, and its devastating landfall made worse by sea level rise, which is exposing our coasts to more costly and dangerous storm surges.
Such catastrophic events are threatening life and property, economic growth, and national security. Hurricane Michael killed dozens of people and caused an estimated $25 billion in damage, while displacing so many families that area schools may be closed for years because of reduced enrollment. It also wreaked havoc on Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, home to strategically vital F-22 stealth fighters.
Despite the toll of such events, investment in environmental research in the Gulf is lagging. Several ongoing initiatives will help shed light on aspects of the Gulf region's vulnerabilities, such as the Gulf Research Program that is administered by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.
However, a more coordinated and ambitious approach is needed to examine fully the interrelationships among all the environmental risks and to recommend strategies needed to safeguard vulnerable communities.
A federal initiative would bring together leading scientists and engineers from across the country to create advanced prediction systems and infrastructure projects to protect areas at risk in the Gulf region. It would also harness the expertise of social scientists to design warning systems that clearly communicate the most essential, real-time information to those in harm's way, such as where to find shelter and necessities, while also helping to avoid unnecessary displacement of people and attendant economic loss.
Multifaceted problems demand multifaceted solutions. The challenges faced by the Gulf are beyond the means of a single state or even a consortium of states to solve. A multidisciplinary initiative launched by the federal government would save lives and property, ensure the continued economic vibrancy of the Gulf region, and strengthen our national security. The region, and the entire nation, would benefit.