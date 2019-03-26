New Orleans City Park's BIG BASS FISHING RODEO AND FISHTIVAL features exhibitions, raffles, vendors and fishing competitions. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free.
The free 12th annual CONGO SQUARE RHYTHMS FESTIVAL showcases Mardi Gras Indians, African dancing, jazz, soul and funk music, plus a school brass band contest. Armstrong Park, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Big truck fans get revved up for MONSTER JAM in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and more. $15-$130. 7 p.m. Saturday.