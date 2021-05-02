Lafayette foreclosures above state average
The rate of homes in foreclosure in Lafayette Parish in the first quarter was just above the state average, data shows.
Lafayette Parish had a rate of one home with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — for every 11,062 homes, just above the state’s rate of 1 for every 11,099 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions.
Foreclosure filings are up 9% across the country for the first quarter but down 78% from a year ago due mostly to the federal moratorium, data shows. Federal officials extended the moratorium in single-family foreclosures until June 30 on homes with federally backed mortgages.
In Louisiana, the foreclosure rate is just above the national rate of 1 of every 11,396 homes, data shows.
Areas near Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport have the highest foreclosure rates in the state and are among the highest in the country.
In Webster Parish near Shreveport, 1 out of every 3,917 homes has entered foreclosure. In St. Tammany Parish, the rate is 1 out of every 4,788.
In Acadiana, Vermilion Parish's rate was 1 out of every 6,552 homes.
A report released Wednesday identified St. Tammany and four other parishes among the top 50 most vulnerable to housing market troubles related to the coronavirus pandemic. Livingston, Ascension, Caddo and Tangipahoa also made the list.
In Caddo and Tangipahoa parishes, more than a quarter of all mortgages were underwater in the fourth quarter of 2020, the report indicated, more than twice the national rate and among the five highest rates in the country.
Stuller seeking 200 employees
Lafayette-based Stuller Inc. is looking to fill more than 200 positions at its headquarters as the company continues its recovery from a challenging 2020.
The 51-year-old company, which is North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, will hold a job fair May 11 at the Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St. The company, which laid off an undisclosed number of employees just over a year ago, is looking to fill a variety of positions, many of which are listed on an online job board.
Officials with Stuller, which employed 1,263 prior to the pandemic, have not disclosed how many employees were let go or if any of them were rehired later in the year as business returned. It’s also unknown how many people the company currently employs.
Last year was a challenging one for Stuller, which was also disrupted by the hurricanes later in the year. The company was named the top large employer of the year by Forbes in December, an honor based on a survey of 80,000 Americans who work in businesses with at least 500 employees and were asked to rank their employers on a variety of criteria, including competitiveness, safety of the work environment and opportunities for growth.
“We worked hard, adapted, and overcame every obstacle in our path. Stuller associates never lost hope,” President Danny Clark wrote on a company blog. “In fact, these tribulations have only caused us to grow stronger as a family and stronger as a community. Knowing that packages never stopped going out, orders continued to be filled, and we served you each day — brings us the deepest satisfaction of all.”
Moody names faculty, staff awards
Several members of the Moody College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette were recognized as part of the college’s annual faculty and staff awards.
Winners include:
The John T. & Sandra B. Landry Endowed Award for Teaching Excellence: Tammy Hall, instructor, Department of Management; Laura Latiolais, instructor, Department of Accounting.
The Colonels Philip & Jean Piccione Endowed Award for Research Excellence: Josh Bendickson, associate professor, Department of Management.
The Robert “Bob” Merrick Endowed Advising Award: Javier Portillo-Elias, assistant professor, Department of Economics and Finance.
Outstanding Staff Award: Shirlane Sam, executive assistant, Office of the Dean.
Faculty Service Award: Valerie McGehee, instructor, Department of Marketing.
Dean’s Achievement Award: Lisa K. Bowles, instructor, Department of Management; Heather DeValcourt, director of Marketing and Outreach, Office of the Dean; Jeremiah Fisher, academic advising coordinator, Office of Student Services; Nicole Jones, MBA online academic adviser, Graduate and Executive Programs; Pam Meyer, master instructor, Department of Accounting; Ram Thakur, associate professor, Department of Marketing; Bob Viguerie, MBA director and associate dean, Graduate and Executive Programs; Jena’ Victor, administrative assistant III, Department of Accounting.
Apartment construction expected late summer
Work on the four-story, 70-unit apartment complex on the edge of downtown Lafayette could begin late this summer.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority is hoping to close on the financing for the project in either June or July, with construction to follow, director Kevin Blanchard said.
The agency recently began work on two large parking lots and a small plaza along Buchanan Street that could be complete in six months. The two lots will feature 140 spaces and will include parking on both sides of the street that will serve as overflow parking, Blanchard said.
The apartment building, to be built at the corner of Monroe and Olivier streets, will feature market rate units along with a pool and an indoor area.
The building would be part of 150 more residential units that will be available downtown with the old federal courthouse building featuring about 75 units. Another 95 units are “in the pipeline," Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud said, as downtown officials are still shooting for 500 by 2025.
LPTFA installed a sewer lift station on its property at the corner of Buchanan and Second streets that expanded sewer service to the downtown Lafayette area and the LaPlace neighborhood.
55 by 25 initiative closing education gap
One Acadiana’s push to get 55% of all adults in Acadiana ages 25 and older to have a postsecondary degree or professional certification by 2025 is making progress in its second year, officials said.
The 55 by 25 initiative, which began as a means of addressing workforce issues in the region, is on pace to be just 10% short of that goal after earlier in the process predicting to be 13% short, One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said.
The region is currently at 41.5%, with 26.3% having an associate’s degree or higher and another 15.5% having a postsecondary certification.
In Lafayette Parish 38.2% of all adults have as associate’s degree or higher, data shows. Other parishes include Jeff Davis at 22.7%; Vermilion, 20.9%; St. Landry, 20%; St. Martin and Acadia, each at 19.9%; Iberia, 19.6%; Evangeline, 18.7%; and St. Mary, 16.9%.
Acadiana ranks fifth among the state’s eight regions in educational attainment, data shows. Louisiana ranks 48th in the country, ahead of Arkansas and West Virginia.