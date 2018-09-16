Shopping center on Albertson Parkway in Broussard holds grand opening
The Ste. Marie Art Plaza held a grand opening along with its first business, Jak's Donuts.
The new shopping center, 137 Albertson Parkway, is the first retail development for Ste. Marie Home Builders' owner Mark Ste. Marie. It's the home of the second location for Jak's Donuts, along with the other at 3200 Verot School Road.
The 4,000-square-foot development has two vacant spaces remaining, he said.
"I've been a residential and commercial contractor for over 20 years," he said. "I've owned the land for over 10 years and when (Jak's owners) Julie Mikolajczik and her husband, Trey, loved this corner, we decided to design this building with extra space for more stores instead of just Jak's."
Other businesses are looking at the location, he said, but have not committed. He said he hopes the other suites will be filled soon.
Shopping center along Broussard Road to feature women's boutique, bar and restaurant, women's hair salon
A home construction company will take its first step into the retail development when the first building of McLain Marketplace on the west side of south Lafayette opens later this year.
The McLain Companies have three tenants so far lined up for the development, which will feature 30,000 square feet of retail at the 800 block of Broussard Road, owner Bryan McLain said. Plans call for four buildings that will be interconnected with a similar design.
It also will feature Capone’s Speakeasy restaurant and bar, Anniston Rose Boutique and a women’s hair salon and massage parlor. About 1,300 square feet of unleased space remains, he said.
The property is in a heavy residential area that is growing light commercial development. The company broke ground on the property about 45 days ago and will do so for the second building in the coming months.
The building will be the first store for Anniston Rose to call home. Owner Mallory Landry, 25, has operated the business out of her home mostly through Facebook and Instagram for about 18 months, a span that included the birth of her daughter, Anniston Rose, on July 17.
Anniston Rose Boutique will be in a 1,200-square-foot space. The store also features jewelry, accessories and shoes.
Opportunity Machine to offer small business boot camp classes each Tuesday
If you're a small business owner or an entrepreneur in Acadiana, then Opportunity Machine wants you for its small business boot camp.
Classes, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 23, cover a range of topics from accounting to legal to marketing and are taught by a local business leader or expert in the field. Opportunity Machine Director Destin Ortego will lead Tuesday's class on social media content creation.
“If they feel like they’re having issues with any of these topics we cover, they can get information from business professionals in this community or experts in this field," Ortego said. "They can come to all of the classes or just the ones where they need help.”
Registration is at bit.ly/bootcampacadiana.
Arc of Acadiana to hold grand opening for boutique-style thrift shop
Midtown Jeans and Tees, a new boutique-style thrift shop affiliated with Arc of Lafayette, held a grand opening at its location at 2020 Johnston St.
The store's selection is curated for young adult clientele on a budget and will sell clothes and accessories for $10 or less. The store hopes to cater to UL students and provide stylish clothing options without breaking the bank.
The store will also offer employment to people with developmental disabilities in Arc Lafayette's day program like other Arc stores throughout the region.