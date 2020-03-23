St. Martinville Public Works will shift to an on-call status for all personnel for the duration of the stay-at-home period.
Only critical daily operational tasks and emergency calls will be accomplished until further notice.
Critical daily operational tasks include but are not limited to the following:
- Daily water and sewer system operations such as water and waste water system samples and testing.
- Daily sewage lift station checks, maintenance and repairs.
- Maintenance tasks required to keep the electrical system in safe working order.
Emergency work tasks include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Power, water and sewage system outages or breakdowns.
- Major water breaks.
- Sewage backups
- Storm drainage issues during thunderstorm or rain events.
- Mechanics will be on call and available to respond for police department emergency response vehicle repairs and repairs to critical public works equipment.
- Animal control calls will be limited to dangerous and suffering animals only.
Public Works also asks to refrain from flushing wet wipes at this time.
City Hall will remain open for business transactions through the drive-thru window only.
The Police Department lobby will be open to the public, however it is recommended the public handle all police business over the phone. The police can be reached at 394-3001.