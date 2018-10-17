HAMMOND — The United States Air Force’s celebrated new fighter jet, the F-22 Raptor, will be one of the numerous attractions at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow on Saturday and Sunday.
“Although over 300 airshows requested the F-22’s presence, the Raptor is only making 23 appearances nationwide this year. The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow is privileged to be one of the few,” Hammond Northshore Regional Airport Director David Lobue said. “The F-22 is the premier, frontline, cutting-edge fighter with capabilities and technologies unsurpassed in the world.”
The F-22 Raptor combines sensor capability, integrated avionics, situational awareness and weapons for an exponential leap in war fighting potential. The increased thrust of the engines and the sleek aerodynamic design also allow the F-22 to cruise at supersonic speeds without using afterburner, a characteristic known as super cruise, which greatly expands the aircraft’s operating envelope in both speed and range over current fighters.
“The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow spectators will be amazed by the performance of the F-22,” said Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto. “Our airshow was approved by the United States as a recruiting location to encourage young men and women to consider joining our armed forces.”
The airshow will feature planes and performers from the United States and Canada, including longtime award-wining aerobatic pilot Skip Stewart, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, world-record-holding Shockwave Jet Truck, the all-female Misty Blues Jump Team, comedy act Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, Big Air Insanity FMX Motocross Team, as well as other top-ranked performers and static displays.
This event will have a Kids’ Zone with flight-themed bounce houses, slides and more at no extra cost to attendees.
“The show is back after 26 years,” Lobue said. “The theme of ‘Freedom, Then and Now’ honors the Hammond Airport’s heritage as a WWII fighter pilot training base.”
The Airshow began as the Hammond Balloon Festival in 1979. Over the next several years, the festival grew to incorporate aircraft as well as balloons and came to be recognized as one of the South’s premier airshows with top-notch performers.
Hundreds of community members are signed on to volunteer for the big event which is expected to bring over 35,000 airshow enthusiasts to Hammond.