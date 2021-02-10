Acadiana’s recovery from a prolonged seasonal coronavirus outbreak regained steam in the first week of February, with test volumes far outpacing new confirmed cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline at a consistent rate.
Cases as a percentage of tests and hospitalizations remain elevated by historical standards. At currents of decline, the seven-parish region will need a few more weeks to reach the levels of late spring and early fall, when the virus was at its weakest.
Through Feb. 3, the proportion of tests yielding new cases over seven days was 5.3%, a strong improvement from 7.1% recorded on Jan. 27. That mark had been stuck in the 7% range for nearly two weeks -- which was an improvement over the 13% rates seen in the first days of the year, but also raised the question of how durable the recovery would be.
The region’s current case-to-test ratio is the lowest since early November, when the fall spike was getting underway, yet is still above the 3%-4% ranges of September and October.
It is difficult to predict if the next weekly report on Feb. 17 will show continued momentum, since computer problems have impaired the state’s recent daily reports. The weekly reports allocate test results to dates that tests were taken, on a seven-day lag.
The region’s COVID-19 hospital census as of Feb. 9 was 103, a 21% decline from seven days prior. It marked 30 straight days of week-over-week hospitalization declines, and five straight days with declines exceeding 20%. Still, the number of inpatients on Feb. 9 was double that on Oct. 9, during the fall lull.
The state’s calculation of positivity -- which factors all positive tests as a percentage of tests, not just those that yield new cases -- also improved from 7.6% to 6.1% as of Feb. 3, the most recent date available.
Acadia Parish remained the only parish in the region eligible for limited bar reopening, which is allowed only when parishes are below 5% positivity for two weeks, as determined by the Louisiana Dept. of Health.
Here are the positivity rates in Region 4-Acadiana parishes for the last two weeks:
|Parish
|Week ending 1/27
|Week ending 2/3
|Acadia
|4.8%
|4.8%
|Evangeline
|3.6%
|5.1%
|Iberia
|8.2%
|6.6%
|Lafayette
|8.1%
|6.2%
|St. Landry
|7.1%
|5.8%
|St. Martin
|9.9%
|7.3%
|Vermilion
|9.6%
|5.9%