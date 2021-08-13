Commercial additions, alterations
RESTAURANT: 1935 Moss St., Lafayette; The Pizza Village Inc., owner; description, renovations and addition; Pecot & Co. Architects, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $224,000.
OTHER: 800 Jefferson Blvd., Lafayette; Northside Baptist Church, owner; description, school and daycare; David Heine, applicant; Heine Development Co. LLC, contractor; $100,000.
APARTMENTS: 2032 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Servio Capital, owner; description, convert hotel to apartments; Chetan Patel, applicant; C M Combs Construction LLC, contractor; $6,495,319.
OTHER: 1822 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Monro Tire Choice No. 1603, owner; Allied Development Inc., property owner; Parish Architecture, applicant; ARL Construction Inc., contractor; $371,800.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 101 Saloom Farm Road, Suite C, Lafayette; Ambassador Crossing Phase 2, owner; description, The Good Feet Store; D+B Architecture, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $123,185.
SWIMMING POOL: 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette; Lafayette Central Park Inc., owner; description, Moncus Park splash pad; Lisa Oliver, applicant; GW Oliver Construction LLC, contractor; $200,000.
STORAGE: 501 W. Fairfield, Broussard; description, storage facility; Fairfield Mini Storage Phase 1, applicant; Fremin General Contractors LLC, contractor; $1,587,301.
New Houses
125 Avallach, Lafayette; BCS Builders LLC; $414,000.
123 Avallach, Lafayette; BCS Builders LLC; $463,500.
1232 Detente Road, Youngsville; Dylan Michael Hofstetter; $125,000.
234 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $265,500.
106 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $337,500.
107 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $265,500.
108 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
109 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $220,500.
303 Woodbridge Drive, Lafayette; Kyle Mhire; $499,500.
204 Hill View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $297,000.
230 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $265,500.
216 Sojourner Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
400 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
111 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
113 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $265,500.
115 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
117 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
110 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
114 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $207,000.
112 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
116 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $274,000.
607 Channel Drive, Broussard; NJ Pepper Construction LLC; $290,989.
104 Genna Lane, Broussard; Ste. Marie Builders Inc.; $392,934.