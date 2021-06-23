with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. Who's not excited about signs? It doesn't sound like it on the surface, but the signage planned for downtown and areas around it will make a difference and be appealing to the eye. What else we've got today? Read about the Taste of EatLafayette, a large IT job fair June today and a project to handle more growth along I-49 in St. Landry Parish::
Signage as part of new wayfinding system to be installed in downtown Lafayette
It may sound simple, but lots of folks don't realize things are as close as they are in downtown Lafayette, DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said. The new wayfinding system will help change that and will be way more attractive than the current signage system. "I think a lot of good is going to come from this, and we’re just getting started," she said.
EatLafayette kicks off with pre-pandemic crowd at Tuesday's tasting event
"I think people are just so happy to be out and about without a mask," said Lori Hurst of Riverside Inn during Tuesday's Taste of EatLafayette, the kickoff event for the EatLafayette campaign, at the Cajundome Convention Center. About 1,300 to 1,400 people attended the event. It was also held in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
Virtual job fair targets IT, cloud computing positions at 11 Louisiana companies
Eleven companies are participating in a virtual job fair for in-demand information technology and cloud computing jobs available at 12 Louisiana locations in six cities.
$4.5 million wastewater treatment plant to address growth along I-49 corridor in St. Landry
Officials with the city of Opelousas and the Central St. Landry Economic Development District broke ground on a wastewater treatment facility that will address the growth along the Interstate 49 corridor.