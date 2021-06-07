CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury refused Monday to set public hearings on suggested changes to land development regulations in the parish.
Jury President Louis Kent said the Planning and Zoning Committee had recommended approval of the revised regulations, but he said jurors had not seen them.
Rather than rejecting the changes, Kent called on the jury to table the matter for further review.
“No juror has received a copy (of the changes). Every juror should be able to review these changes,” Kent said.
The proposed changes came from a special committee Kent set up last year to review the parish’s subdivision ordinances when some jurors were discussing a moratorium on new residential developments.
Planning Commission member John Rouchon was a member of the committee.
“You have a copy,” Rouchon told Kent, adding that he had given it to the jury’s secretary. “I don’t work for you.”
Rouchon said the two proposals up for discussion total 80 pages and suggested he is not authorized to print the documents. Rouchon also said he does not have all of the jurors’ email addresses.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 on May 25 to recommend that the Police Jury adopt the special committee’s regulations for so-called “minor subdivisions” of land that do not require construction of roads, sewer systems, water lines and other infrastructure.
The proposed changes got a frosty reception from several jurors and members of the public who heard them discussed during a special May 20 commission meeting, and the panel barely had a quorum to act at the second meeting.
But the six members present on May 25 then voted unanimously to recommend that the Police Jury call a public hearing and vote on the more comprehensive land development ordinance the committee presented in tandem with what Rouchon called the “subdivision regulations.”
Copies of the two proposals also were not available for public review when the commission acted on them. Rouchon said then they will be offered for review if the jury acts on them.
One change the minor subdivision regulations would allow is the creation of five lots on a private servitude for access to a public road. The Police Jury’s ordinance now limits such developments on private roads to four lots.
In an April 17 email to commission members, Rouchon said the commission can start operating under the new regulations as soon as it adopted them.
In the May 20 “round table” discussion on the regulations, Rouchon and committee member Jeff Moody argued that the Planning Commission has the authority under state law to adopt and use the new regulations without the Police Jury’s blessings.
Rouchon backed away from that stance in the later meeting, saying the commission has the authority to adopt them but the jury must amend its ordinance to do away with the four-lot limit.
He also said the jury has to require a developer to reserve a 60-foot wide right-of-way to fit the new specifications. It now only requires a 30-foot servitude.
Asked what was the advantage of allowing five lots on nonpublic roads, Rouchon said the idea of five lots came from the Capital Region Planning Commission, which prepared subdivision regulations several years ago that the jury refused to adopt.
During the May 20 meeting, Police Juror Chris Hall said the jury will not adopt any looser restrictions on subdivisions on private roads, saying postal carriers, garbage collectors and water system employees will not travel on private roads.
“You’re going to wind up with what I call substandard subdivisions all over the parish,” Hall said.
The document Rouchon calls “subdivision regulations” originally allowed for six to 20-lot developments on private roads, but after that provision ran into a buzzsaw of opposition at the first session, he said he had moved that to the major subdivision ordinance.