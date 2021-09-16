1 hospitalized after car got stuck under a school bus on Old Hammond Highway, EBRSO says
An ambulance brought a man to the hospital after his car got caught under a school bus on Old Hammond Highway Thursday afternoon.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported just before 3 p.m. at Manson Drive.
No children were hurt, but the driver of the car was pinned under the school bus.
Police said they did not know the man's condition as of Thursday evening.
Man arrested for attempted murder after fight on Rush Avenue in Baton Rouge, police say
Police arrested a man who they say tried to shoot an acquaintance Wednesday in Baton Rouge’s Gardere neighborhood.
Frank Jackson, 47, of Baton Rouge, was booked Thursday on counts of attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.
According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a home in the Gardere area on complaints shots fired with no reported injuries.
Once deputies arrived, the victim said he fought with Jackson, who then shot at him and struck his car with one of the bullets.
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office homicide team spoke with the unidentified victim, who told them the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and a longtime acquaintance.
The victim said he had just pulled up to the Gardere Meat Market when Jackson approached and began yelling at him and making threats, saying he would kill him.
Jackson allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun, which prompted the victim to run towards his car in the market’s parking lot and drive off down Rush Avenue.
The victim said he traveled to the end of Rush Avenue before turning around to go back to Gardere Lane to make a getaway, but as he approached a stop sign at the intersection of the two streets, he saw Jackson, who shot at his windshield. Jackson then allegedly got away.
Detectives say they collected video surveillance, which helped them identify Jackson as the suspect.
An arrest affidavit says Jackson admitted to the crime and agreed to turn his gun over to police.
Man who shot at woman, her family booked on attempted murder, false imprisonment, police say
A man who tried to shoot a woman and her relatives was arrested Wednesday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, Baton Rouge police say.
According to BRPD, 28-year-old Andre Williams Jr., of Baton Rouge, discharged a firearm outside an apartment complex on North Harco Drive on July 22.
Investigators say they found bullet holes and a shell casing at the apartment, but none of the shots struck the victims.
In addition to facing allegations of attempted second-degree murder, Williams was also booked on counts of domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment.