A sandbag station reopened in Slidell Saturday morning as water began to slowly rise in low-lying areas of the city.
Sandbags are being distributed at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Bayou Lane just off Front St. near Heritage Park. More than 30,000 sandbags have been distributed since Wednesday, the city estimates. The station is expected to remain open until 7 p.m. There was no word if the sandbagging site would be open on Sunday.
Bayou Bonfouca had topped its banks at Heritage Park in the center of town by Saturday morning and covered parts of the park. There is some street flooding in the nearby areas of Camellia Drive and Palm Lake, which is not unusual during any tropical weather event that affects St. Tammany Parish.
Also, La. 433 (Bayou Liberty Road) in Slidell is closed between the Bayou Liberty Bridge and Baldwin Street due to flooding.
The city reports that that no homes or businesses have taken water as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
City officials urge citizens to be mindful of barricades and not drive down streets covered by water.
Residents also are urged to remove their garbage and recycling bins from their curbs and secure them. Trash collection is expected to resume Monday, weather permitting.
The City of Slidell’s government buildings and other operations are expected to be open Monday, as well.