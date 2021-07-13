BATON ROUGE — In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointed of Sam C. D'Aquilla to a Louisiana commission.
D’Aquilla, of St. Francisville, was appointed to the Louisiana Sentencing Commission. D’Aquilla is district attorney in East and West Feliciana Parishes. He will serve as a district attorney.
The Louisiana Sentencing Commission assists the judiciary and the legislature in formulating policy. The Commission shall conduct an annual review of the State's Sentencing structure based upon existing criminal law and law relative to criminal procedure.