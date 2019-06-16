Mea Frances Morrell
• Attending Cabrini High School
Grades are important to Miss Mea Frances Morrell, especially considering her desire to pursue a career in the medical arts.
In her coming senior year at Cabrini High School, she intends to maintain her 4.0-plus GPA. She's also aiming for a successful senior year as class president and seeks to give back to the community by volunteering and helping those in need.
It's going to be a busy year.
She is the daughter of Mr. Todd Morrell and Ms. Geralyn Morrell. Her mother is the former Geralyn Marie Labbe.
In addition to her class leadership post, Mea is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Students Against Drugs and Alcohol and a Eucharistic minister.
She has worked as a counselor for the school's summer camp for four years and has served as a volunteer with the New Orleans Museum of Art, WISE Women's Center at Delgado Community College and Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. She's also participated in the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Summer Science Program.
During Carnival 2020, she will be presented as a debutante of the season at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.