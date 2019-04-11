ST. AMANT — An Ascension Parish woman fired a gun early Thursday at a moving pickup truck after an argument with one of its occupants, sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies arrested Cora-Lee Daenen, 25, of St. Amant, on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and disturbing the peace, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Detectives still investigating and Webre said more arrests are possible.
Webre said deputies arrived at Boe Peep Road in St. Amant shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting and learned Daenen had argued with another woman.
It's not clear if the woman was driving when Daenen fired the gun, but no one was injured by the shot, deputies said.