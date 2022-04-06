My food writer bio goes like this: I was raised on fresh fish, farm stands and mom’s fried chicken. Couple this with my Catholic upbringing on the east coast of Florida and I’ll add church every Sunday and all the holy days, too. No exceptions.
Easter Mass was a sunrise service on the beach — the waves kissing the shore and the seagulls’ song were the hymnal. The fresh fish was a gift from the sea, my brothers trekking across the street from our house with their tackle box and fishing poles and returning often with dinner. During Lent, their pastime became a Friday ritual and the fresh catch was the star of the plate.
I left Florida after college but still return every chance I get. My mom is no longer cooking, though she continues to serve as my kitchen consultant and she’s got the chef at her assisted living center on speed dial to share her opinion of that day’s lunch. Her mind is Scrabble sharp at 92 and I inquired if there are rules for a Good Friday menu in addition to "fish on Friday."
She was quick to respond with her thick Alabama accent (even though she left Alabama after college, the accent didn’t leave her), “No, I think that’s it. So what are you going to make?”
I had just unloaded my haul from the Red Stick Farmers Market with flash-frozen red snapper and a flat of the juiciest red ripe strawberries and said, “Something with snapper and strawberry shortcake for dessert.”
Cue the motherly gasp. “April! This is a solemn day; you can’t have dessert.” What happened to the no rules?
“Can I just serve a bowl of strawberries?” I asked.
“Strawberries are festive. No,” she replied.
She didn’t want to bend on this, but I urged, “Wouldn’t it be appropriate to celebrate the local bounty at my Good Friday table?"
She came around to the idea and we reminisced about the detours we used to take on Sundays after church, loading brown sacks of fresh-from-the-grove citrus into the back of the wood-paneled station wagon. A bigger detour had us cruising down Tropical Trail and slipping cash into the honor box and hefting a gallon of hive honey or armloads of mangos and star fruit into the car.
I also reminded her of our spring tradition of strawberry picking in fields outside of town, better than any Easter egg hunt. We churned the berries into the softest pink ice cream, truly farm to table.
Discovering these same bounties in Louisiana made this new (to me) place feel like home in an instant when we moved to Baton Rouge five and a half years ago. In a stroke of luck I met a like-minded kitchen enthusiast in New Orleans with a penchant for cooking with the local abundance. Liz Williams, founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, finessed her family’s cherished recipes into a new book published by LSU Press, "Nana’s Creole Italian Table." Published March 30, the book is rich with “Sicily meets New Orleans” recipes that highlight what’s fresh and local with a hat tip to frugality.
Her Zuppa di Pesce, a fish soup with minimal ingredients and maximum flavor is my pick for stretching my snapper to feed the family, no matter how crowded the table — that’s right, the more the merrier (add salad and bread, and four servings becomes seven).
Williams' Olive Oil and Lemon Spread that I make with the suggested option of kumquats, fresh picked by a generous neighbor, is just the right dressing with a splash of vinegar for my salad of local greens and stands in for the orange zest garnish on the soup. Fish on Fridays, a comfort feast with minimal frills and all hands saying the blessing is just how mom would want it. Amen.
Zuppa di Pesce (Fish Soup)
Serves 4. Recipe is from "Nana’s Creole Italian Table" by Liz Williams.
¼ cup olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon golden raisins
1 tablespoon chopped capers
½ teaspoon ground cardamom
2 bunches parsley, chopped
1 tomato, chopped
2 cups white wine or vermouth
2 cups fish stock
2 pounds mixed fish filets, cut into small pieces, and peeled shrimp or small clams
Salt and pepper to taste
For serving: 1 cup chopped mint, ½ cup chopped green olives, grated zest of one orange
1. Place a large, heavy pot over medium heat and heat the olive oil. Sauté the onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, raisins, capers and cardamom and cook an additional 3 minutes.
2. Stir in the parsley, tomato, wine and stock and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the fish, shrimp and clams and simmer 10 minutes. Taste for salt and pepper.
3. Serve hot in bowls garnished with mint, olives and orange zest.
Olive Oil and Lemon Spread
Makes about a cup. Recipe is from "Nana’s Creole Italian Table" by Liz Williams.
1 lemon (or 5 or 6 kumquats)
1 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Wash the lemon (or kumquats) and cut into quarters. (Don’t worry about the seeds, they’ll emulsify.) Place the lemon or kumquat quarters into a blender. Add half of the oil, as well as the salt and pepper.
2. Slowly start the blender and gradually raise the speed until the oil and citrus are emulsified. Drizzle the rest of the oil into the blender while it is running.
3. Place the spread into a jar, cover with a lid and refrigerate up to 3 weeks.
Williams says: If you find mayonnaise rich but bland, try this instead. The pectin in the lemon (or other citrus) skin will emulsify the oil, so you don’t need egg. In Nana’s day, lemons were abundant, and this was what she typically used instead of mayonnaise. I like it on freshly sliced tomatoes and sandwiches.