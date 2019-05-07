SAN ANTONIO — The inaugural game between San Antonio and New Orleans in the Pacific Coast League provided a rare 1-0 final score. The Missions utilized a pair of infield hits to score a run to defeat New Orleans 1-0 in 10 innings Tuesday.
The 10th inning started with the courtesy runner at second base, Nate Orf dropped a bunt and beat the throw to put runners at first and third base. The Cakes issued an intentional walk to load the bases. Jake Hager hit a low liner towards the mound it kicked off the pitcher R.J. Alvarez and the Missions plate the game-winning run.
Alex Wilson earned the win in one inning of relief and Alavarez suffered the defeat. The Cakes Harold Ramirez was the only player in the game with two hits.
New Orleans (17-15) will drop to third place a game and a half back of Round Rock.
GAME NOTES — The ‘Cakes fall to 1-4 in extra inning games. Matt Snyder drew a walk to extend his on base streak to 19 games.
UPCOMING — The Cakes and Missions meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second game of a four-game series.
RADIO — WODT-Am, 1280 or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME — The Cakes return home Saturday to play San Antonio in a four-game series.