The intersection of consumption and the environment is of particular interest to Miss Morgan Elizabeth Martin, as evidenced by her studies, experience and favorite book.
She lists as her top tome “ ‘Fight Club' — an excellent commentary on consumerism. I find this book fascinating, as I have an interest in pursuing environmental law focusing on the world's obsessive consumption and how it affects our environment."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Martin. Her mother is the former Kimberly Jones.
At Newman, she was on the cross-country and track teams and was president of the Mad Scientist club. She was also a member of the Green Club and participated in Rustic Pathways to Fiji, Australia and Thailand.
At the Florida college, she is the social design chair for Chi Omega and has received the organization's academic award. Morgan is also an active member of the Eco Rollins Sustainable Development Organization. She has been a scholarship recipient at the college.
Her future plans include attending law school and studying abroad.