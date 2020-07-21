It's in the stars
Check out the "Stargazing" program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum downtown. You'll learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky. For all ages; included in general admission (free for members). lasm.org.
Take in the ballet
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre performed for the first time in months recently, but, in this time of pandemic, there was something missing — an audience. The solution: sell video links to the production to the general public for $10. Now everyone can catch the show. one.bidpal.net/brbtvirtual/welcome.
La. trivia — virtually
The Watson branch of the Livingston Parish Library hosts an online trivia contest at 7 p.m. Friday for ages 12 and older. The categories? Bayou State cuisine, art, music, entertainment and history. Participants must register online in order to compete. mylpl.info.