On June 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Richard W. Booth, of Jackson, has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Booth is the regional sprinkler account manager for S&S Sprinkler Company and will serve as a representative of a technical endorsement-fire sprinkler. The Louisiana Life Safety and Property Protection Advisory Board serves to create initial and continuing education requirements for individuals licensed to perform life safety and property protection contracting.
Ronald J. Schillace, of Hammond, has been appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board. Schillace is a firefighter with more than 25 years of experience and will serve at-large. The Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board is responsible for determining the eligibility of firemen to receive supplemental pay.
Darryl D. Smith, of Hammond, and Robert D. Watkins, of Robert, have been appointed to the state Mineral and Energy Board. Smith is the president of Louisiana One Holding and Alley Square and will serve as a public member-at-large. Watkins is an accountant and vice president at Wegmann, Dazet and Co., and will serve as a public member-at-large.
The state Mineral and Energy Board is responsible for leasing state lands for mineral exploration and development. The board reviews existing mineral leases for proper maintenance, development, and operations; reviews payments pursuant to state leases; and reviews documents agreements affecting state leases, including unitization, compromise, consent letters and assignments.
Iva L. Tullier, of St. Amant, has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. Tullier is a teacher at Motiva Enterprises and will serve as a parent of a deaf person. The Louisiana Commission for the Deaf provides accessibility services for persons who are deaf, deaf-blind or have hearing loss or speech impairment to gain equal access to any public or private service.