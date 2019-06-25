Leah Chase’s Butter Cake
This pound cake variation is from Ann Byrn’s 2016 “American Cake: From Colonial Gingerbread to Classic Layer, the Stories and Recipes Behind More Than 125 of Our Best-Loved Cakes.” Makes 12 to 16 servings.
Vegetable shortening or butter and flour for the pan
1 pound (4 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled but soft
1 pound powdered sugar
6 large eggs, room temperature
2-2/3 cups cake flour, sifted once after measuring
½ teaspoon salt, if desired
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch tube pan with vegetable shortening or soft butter, and dust with flour. Shake out excess flour.
2. Cut butter sticks into 6 to 8 tablespoons each and place in bowl of electric mixer. Beat on medium-high 1 minute, until butter is in one mass. Stop mixer and add sugar. Drape a kitchen towel over the top of the mixer so you won’t get showered with sugar. Start on low speed; blend sugar to incorporate. Increase speed to medium and beat until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Crack 1 egg and add to bowl, beating on medium-low until blended. Add another egg, beating again. After every 2 eggs are added, stop mixer and scrape down sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Repeat with remaining eggs.
4. With machine off, add flour. Add salt if using. Mix on low speed to incorporate flour, 30 seconds. Add vanilla and blend on low speed 15 seconds.
5. Scrape down sides of bowl. Turn batter into prepared pan, smoothing top.
6. Bake until well browned and center springs back to the touch, 58 to 62 minutes. A toothpick inserted should come out clean.
7. Cool in the pan 20 minutes. Then run a knife around the edges and shake pan gently to loosen cake. Turn it out once and then again onto a wire rack to cool, right side up. Let cool 30 minutes to 1 hour before slicing.