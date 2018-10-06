When he lost a son to a drunken driver, Victor Silvio wanted to keep other parents from experiencing his grief. But he neither started nor joined a movement.
Instead, he started driving for Uber and Lyft.
Four nights a week, Silvio hits the road to make sure those who enjoy a few drinks — and those they might encounter on the road — get home safe.
“It was something I could do for my son,” said Silvio, 61.
Christopher Silvio, 24, was driving home for a visit on May 2, 2013, when a drunken driver struck his vehicle head-on in Knoxville, Tennessee. He died the next day, leaving behind his parents, four siblings and two children.
His father visits his grave every other week.
“You never get over it totally,” Victor Silvio said.” Part of the problem I have is our last conversation I had with my son was an argument. It’s hard to get over that. … That hits me hard every day.”
When it occurred to Silvio that driving for ride-hailing services could keep drunken drivers away from the steering wheel, the timing was right. His career as a district manager for Burger King meant a lot of long hours, and he was looking to spend more time with his four surviving children and 12 grandchildren. He started driving Wednesday through Saturday nights in early 2015, which gave him three days off a week for the first time in his adult life.
Silvio said he averages between 15 and 25 riders a night, and estimates 60 to 70 percent of his riders either are going somewhere they plan to drink or have already been drinking. He usually gets home around 3 a.m., about an hour after bars close.
“I’ve had people fall asleep in the back seat. I’ve had to wake them up,” Silvio said. “I’ve had to carry people into their house. I’ve had people get in arguments in the back seat. Everything happens back there.”
Part of what is appears to be happening is that more and more college students are taking Uber and Lyft rides to avoid driving while drunk. Silvio participated in a Sept. 19 workshop hosted by U.S. Rep. Garret Graves focused on ways to reduce drunken driving. Police and LSU representatives said the college crowd is way ahead of the curve on this subject.
A decade ago, so many college students were drinking and driving that catching them “was almost like taking fish out of a barrel,” said Sgt. Mickey Duncan, of the Baton Rouge Police Department's DWI task force. Now, ride-hailing and designated drivers are bringing them to and from off-campus bars.
That tracks with what Kathy Saichuk, of the LSU Student Health Center, has seen in National College Health Assessment Surveys that students take every other year.
“Each year, we’ve seen it drop drastically as things like Uber and Lyft come more into the city, so students are not drinking and driving anymore,” Saichuk said. “The word is out. They think it’s OK to go out and drink, but now they all think it’s terrible to drink and drive. There’s been a whole change of attitude.”
Most of those students probably didn’t need a personal tragedy to make that change.
Silvio admits he used to get behind the wheel after drinking but hasn't since his son died. On the contrary, much of his driving has the opposite purpose.
“It helps me keep drunk drivers off the road in memory of my son,” he said.
Less Drunken Driving
A 2017 survey shows more LSU students are relying on others, be it friends or ride-hailing services, to get home when they’ve been drinking.
LSU students were asked:
During the last 12 months, when you “partied”/socialized, how often did you use a designated driver?
2013 – 49.1 percent
2017 – 54 percent
2017 national average – 52.6 percent
Source: American College Health Association – National College Health Assessment Alcohol Use Data