At the krewe of Athena's recent coronation ball, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the ladies celebrated “Athena Is All That Matters.”
The first call of the evening was led by the captain, Dr. Taisha Williams-Payne, and president, Shonitra Vaughn, and members of the board of directors.
With a nod from the captain, the second call began with theme-bearers Miss Layla Marie Scott and Master Jacob Henry Gardner followed by the presentation of the royal graces, including Grace of Sisterhood, Belinda McGill Smith; Grace of Service, Dr. Tonya Michelle Washington-Nash; Grace of Fellowship, Monica Paul- Ferrier, and Grace of Fun, VanZetra Yarber.
Stepping into the limelight was Queen Athena V, Robin Bevins-Jackson. She was outfitted in a jeweled white, green and gold gown. Her Majesty’s collar and train were trimmed in gold with illuminating lights. Her gold jewels, a rhinestone tiara accented with gold, and a rhinestone scepter completed the royal ensemble. Pages to the queen were Misses Chloe Caron Dorsey, Khenzi Jai Grady, Niya Savannah Ray, Miya Jaylen Vincent Aviana Nicole Williams and Master Rogers Gaines III.
Also presented during the royal call was King of Athena, Mr. Michael Hickerson. The king dressed in the traditional king’s ensemble of white, accented with green and gold. His majesty’s collar towered with white plumes accented with iridescent stones and an illuminated mantle.
Another highlight of the evening included the presentation of 12 debutantes. They were Misses Miquela Ayanna Gabriel, daughter of Mr. Miguel Gabriel and Shawanda Leggins; Trinity Derriel Barnes, daughter of Mr. Derrel Barnes and Mrs. Clairessa Smith-Williams and the stepdaughter of Mr. Aristide Williams; Travion Tiawana Lyons, daughter of Mr. Travis Lyons and Miss Danyell Spencer; Lorryiane Danielle Henry, daughter of Mr. Torryon Henry Sr. and Ms. Shantrell Taylor Henry; Jasmine Ymine Leon, daughter of Mr. Ymine Leon and Ms. TraSondra Frazier; Kaitlyn Ariel Griffin, daughter of Mr. Keybo Griffin and Ms. Katrina Griffin; Tai'Janea Danjanell Payne, daughter of Mr. Anthony Hughes and Ms. Tayona Payne; Elizia Monique Claiborne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis and Elizabeth Claiborne; Isajana Jones, daughter of Mr. Isaac Jones and Ms. Natalie Parker; Bria Nichole Robertson, daughter of Mr. Josh Jr. and Dr. Tonya Blackmon; Makayla Amma Anderson, daughter of Mr. Michael and Mrs. Hope Anderson; and Kayla Eleast Hammork; daughter of Mr. Ricky Davis and Ms. Calleah Marie Hammork-Felo.
Other court members included the royal princesses: Misses Derion Christian Kimball, daughter of Warren Derrick Kimball Sr. and Christina Monique George and the stepdaughter of Shonitra Vaughn; Angela JaLinda Williams, daughter of Corey Lopez and Angel Baldwin; Kennedy Chrishairé Quinette Brown, daughter of Christopher Brown and LaQuina Ladmirault-Brown; Jaila Catrice Kagler, daughter of Barry and Catrice Kagler; Sky Nevaeh Valladares, daughter of Arnell Valladares and Chasity Ridgley and the stepdaughter of Charles Williams; Lyric Victoria Joyner, daughter of Shawndale Joyner and Shantel Lambert; Asia Michelle Walker, daughter of Clifford Walker Jr. and Treeniece Williams; Na’Khia Wangui Ndiritu, daughter of Natisha Butler; Lundyn Rae Lestrick, daughter of Rayon Williams; Laila Michelle Lelear Thompson, daughter of Gawain and Hollie Fazande-Thompson Sr.
The final call of the evening included the krewe’s traditional “Ladies Promenade” led by the captain, president and board members, including Germaine Edinburgh, La’Tashia Pierre, Ingrid Jackson, Hiwan Jones, Aprile Fortunate, Laquina Brown and Sylvia Arcenaux-Ellison.
The night concluded with dinner and entertainment.