The Downtown Development District is set to formally begin the search for a new executive director in September, six months after the organization’s longtime head died of COVID.
Melanie Montanaro, chairwoman of the DDD Commission, said the search to find a replacement for Davis Rhorer has been delayed by the pandemic. Further complicating matters is the fact that Rhorer was the only executive director the organization had, so there’s no guidelines for a search. Rhorer. who died in March, had been head of the DDD since 1987.
"It's a bit of an unknown," she said. "We're trying to make sure that we don't make a misstep. I don't want to rush into anything, especially when it's something we haven't had to do before."
The plan is for the DDD to vote on a motion at its Sept. 14 meeting to hire a search firm to look for an executive director. The board will then reach out to several firms and ask them to submit proposals for the job. A search firm will then be hired, either at the October DDD meeting or at an earlier special meeting, Montanaro said. "We want to try and get moving as quickly as possible," she said.
DDD board members said it made sense to hire a search firm, since the board is entirely made up of volunteers and there would be conflicts with organization’s employees handling a search for their new boss.
DDD Commissioner Scott Hensgens said three or four months to complete the search “is plenty of time to get this done." The city-parish will handle the applications; the search firm will identify candidates and encourage them to apply for the job as DDD executive director instead of processing the applications itself.
Money from the DDD’s fund balance to pay for the search firm. Gabe Vicknair, the DDD’s interim executive director, said there is between $350,000 to $400,000 in reserve.
Vicknair said the DDD can spend up to $50,000 on a professional services contract with a search firm without putting the contract up for public bid. "I would hope to get it done for $20,000, that would be a guess," he said.